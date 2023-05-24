Whitfield Coleman Montoya Attorneys Win $100M Auto Accident Verdict

MIAMI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury law firm Whitfield Coleman Montoya is announcing a $100 million jury verdict delivered in Broward County, Florida for a man catastrophically injured in a car crash.

Attorneys Patrick S. Montoya and Markus M. Kamberger represented Jose Cruz and his family in the case. Cruz, the victim of two hit-and-runs that occurred within seconds of each other, spent two months in a coma and over 100 days in the hospital. He suffered a brain injury, a lumbar fracture, pelvic fractures, and lost his right leg in the accident.

"This verdict demonstrates the value of human life," said Montoya. "We asked the jury to award the price of normalcy for Mr. Cruz and his three minor daughters. We are proud to serve the Cruz family a piece of justice from a jury of their peers."

Mr. Cruz was stopped at a red light near the Florida Turnpike when his vehicle was struck from behind. He then exited the vehicle to assess the damage and speak with the other driver, who fled. Moments later, a second driver failed to stop and struck Mr. Cruz at 40 – 50 mph while he was standing next to his disabled vehicle. That driver fled the scene as well.

Whitfield Coleman Montoya filed a lawsuit against the two drivers on behalf of the Cruz family. On May 22, a Broward County jury awarded compensatory damages for Mr. Cruz's past and future medical care and nursing expenses, loss of earnings and ability to earn a living, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, disability, disfigurement, and pain and suffering, in addition to his daughters' loss of consortium resulting from Mr. Cruz's permanent injuries.

"Jose's three daughters are left with the shadow of a father. He will never be able to walk them down the aisle at their weddings, or share a dance with them," said Montoya.

"We put our client's life in front of the jury, they saw all that he endured, and they delivered justice for him and his family," said Kamberger.

The trial team of Montoya and Kamberger operated out of the firm's Miami office. Whitfield Coleman Montoya also has offices in Tennessee and Kentucky. With more than 100 years of combined trial experience between its three named partners, Whitfield Coleman Montoya serves as lead and co-lead trial counsel in cases throughout the United States.

