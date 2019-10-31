Whitlock and Modality form strategic alliance to fast track Microsoft Teams migration

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitlock, a leading provider of audiovisual and video collaboration solutions, and Modality Systems, communications and collaboration services specialists, have today announced a strategic alliance to help global enterprises plan, deploy, operate and manage Microsoft Teams and support their existing legacy UC and AV investments.

The "Teaming for Teams" global alliance aligns the extensive customer base of the two companies, both Microsoft Gold Partners, with a services portfolio comprising of consulting, infrastructure design, security, global sourcing, delivery, cloud video interop, optimization software, onsite managed service and global helpdesk support.

Julian Phillips, Executive Vice President of Whitlock, commented, "We have worked with Modality for a number of years and have built a strong relationship. Now, this formal alliance enables us to scale our joint offerings to enterprises committed to the global deployment of Microsoft Teams. It's rare to find two brands highly regarded for their respective expertise and quality joining together in such a powerful partnership."

Jeremy Clark, Head of International Sales at Modality said, "With video meetings becoming central to the enterprise collaboration experience, the synergy with Whitlock is key to meeting the demands of our global customers. In conjunction with Whitlock, we can provide true end-to-end service capabilities from the meeting room to the Microsoft desktop. With our combined industry-leading services and software, we can propel customers into truly obtaining the benefits of their investment in Microsoft collaboration technologies."

Modality (booth 2329) and Whitlock (booth 1321) are exhibiting at Microsoft Ignite 2019 in Orlando on November 4th–8th. Dedicated UC experts from both companies will be on hand to answer questions about the partnership and to showcase Microsoft Office 365 software and services that deliver return on investment, increase adoption and enhance security.

About Whitlock

Whitlock, a Microsoft Modern Workplace & Gold Communications partner, is a provider of audiovisual and video collaboration solutions. The company's primary services include strategic planning, roadmap consulting, enterprise management, workplace integration and managed support. Additional expertise includes "as a service" (aaS) opportunities as well as integrated design and deployment of furniture, surroundings, technologies and tools through their partnership with Herman Miller. Whitlock teams serve customers across a wide variety of industries, but have key focus areas in financial, high tech, energy, healthcare, higher ed, legal and federal government. Whitlock was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA, with an additional 20 offices across the US and partnership in the Global Presence Alliance. For more information, please visit www.whitlock.com.

About Modality

Modality Systems is an award-winning communications and collaboration services specialist. Trusted by companies such as Burberry, Group M, and World Bank, they are the world's largest dedicated Microsoft communications practice, delivering software and solutions to over 5 million people worldwide in more than 1000 public and private organisations. Backed by a comprehensive consultancy team of UC experts, Modality helps organisations to deliver services that put the adoption, security, and governance of technology at the forefront of their strategies. This is supported by a Microsoft Gold accreditation and relationships with a number of key strategic partners that ensure customers are provided with a complete Microsoft 365 proposition.

SOURCE Whitlock

Related Links

http://www.whitlock.com

