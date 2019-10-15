Whitlock receives growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitlock, a leading provider of audiovisual and video collaboration solutions, today announced that Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"), a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management, has joined Whitlock as the majority shareholder in the company.

"We are excited to partner with an investment firm that understands the importance of collaboration solutions for the modern workplace," said Doug Hall, CEO of Whitlock. "Marlin has a history of empowering high-growth businesses and we look forward to working with them to execute our strategic plans, bring new and added functionality to our customers and expand into new markets."

"Whitlock's strong customer base and partner network are a testament to the value proposition that Doug and his team consistently deliver," said Ryan Wald, a managing director at Marlin. "We recognize that Whitlock is at the forefront of workplace transformation technologies, and we look forward to partnering with them and building upon their deep and long-standing expertise in the collaboration solutions market."

Fifth Third Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Whitlock in the transaction.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 150 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

About Whitlock

Whitlock is a provider of audiovisual and video collaboration solutions. The company's primary services include strategic planning, roadmap consulting, enterprise management, workplace integration and managed support. Additional expertise includes "as a service" (aaS) opportunities as well as integrated design and deployment of furniture, surroundings, technologies and tools through their partnership with Herman Miller. Whitlock teams serve customers across a wide variety of industries, but have key focus areas in financial, high tech, energy, healthcare, higher ed, legal and federal government. Whitlock was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA, with an additional 20 offices across the US and partnership in the Global Presence Alliance. For more information, please visit www.whitlock.com.

