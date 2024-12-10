WHITNEY CUMMINGS ANNOUNCES 2025 DATES FOR HER 'BIG BABY' TOUR ACROSS THE U.S
News provided byWhitney Cummings
Dec 10, 2024, 10:00 ET
Artist Presale Begins Tuesday, December 10 at 12 P.M. Local
General Onsale Begins Friday, December 13, at 10 A.M. Local on whitneycummings.com
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned comedian, writer, producer, and director Whitney Cummings has officially announced the second leg of her Big Baby stand-up comedy tour. Building on the extraordinary success of her 2024 run, which saw sold-out shows, Cummings continues to make history as one of the most influential figures in comedy.
On her Big Baby North American tour, Cummings delivers her signature sharp wit and fearless perspective navigating our wild world as a single mom. Fans can expect her laugh-out-loud takes on the chaos of personal growth, owning her mistakes and her humorous reflections on raising a son. With her unfiltered, relatable style, Big Baby promises an unforgettable comedy experience, brimming with the insight and energy that have made Cummings a standout performer.
"I'm so psyched to add more cities to the Big Baby tour, especially since my Big Baby loves to tour," said Cummings. "I used to think having a kid would be the end of my comedy and touring career, so it's been a miracle to see so many people coming out to hear what I have to say about motherhood and being so excited for me to finally grow up and start building a family after sharing so much about my crappy childhood and relationship mistakes. Also, I'm trying to leave California, so each city I go to, I'm also auditioning for a new hometown!"
Lauded by Variety as "one of the sharpest minds in comedy," Cummings continues to redefine the genre with her bold storytelling and dynamic presence, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. Celebrated for her incisive wit and razor-sharp delivery, she masterfully dissects modern life's absurdities with unparalleled humor and charm. Cummings continues to push boundaries and redefine comedy, making her a powerful and enduring force in the industry.
Due to overwhelming demand, the Big Baby tour will expand to 31 shows in 2025, kicking off on January 3 at the Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX. The tour will visit major U.S. cities such as Tampa, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Napa, Milwaukee, Seattle, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Knoxville, in addition to a four-city stop at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Canada. Full tour routing and ticketing information is below.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Tuesday, December 10, at 12 P.M. local, using the password 'BABY'. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 A.M. local at whitneycummings.com.
'BIG BABY' 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri., Jan. 3 – Austin, TX – Comedy Mothership (7pm show, 10pm show)
Sat., Jan. 4 – Austin, TX – Comedy Mothership (7pm show, 10pm show)
Sun., Jan. 5 – Austin, TX – Comedy Mothership (8pm show)
Thu., Feb. 6 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
Fri., Feb. 7 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
Sat., Feb. 8 – Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre
Fri., Feb. 21 – Ft. Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre
Sat., Feb. 22 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre
Fri., Feb. 28 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
Sat., Mar. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead
Thu., Mar. 6 – Redwood City, CA – Fox Theatre
Fri., Mar. 7 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Sat., Mar. 8 – Napa, CA– Uptown Theatre Napa
Fri., Mar. 21 – Tarrytown, NY– Tarrytown Music Hall
Sat., Mar. 22 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts
Fri., Mar. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
Sat. Mar. 29 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre
Fri., Apr. 11 – Spokane, WI – Bing Crosby Theater
Sat., April 12 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Sat. April 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
Fri., May 2 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House
Sat., May 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri., May 9 – Chattanooga, TN– Walker Theatre
Sat., May 10 – Knoxville, TN– Bijou Theatre
Sat., May 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort
Fri., Jul. 18 – Winnipeg, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Sat., Aug. 9 – Halifax, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Fri., Aug. 22 – Calgary, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Fri., Sept. 12 – Vancouver, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
ABOUT WHITNEY CUMMINGS
Whitney first gained recognition as a stand-up comedian and has since become a multifaceted talent in entertainment, cementing herself as one of the most renowned comedic voices of the last two decades. She co-created and co-wrote the Emmy Award-winning CBS sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, and simultaneously created, produced, and starred in NBC's Whitney. This Fall, she's set to host Fast Friends, a fan competition series celebrating the beloved sitcom Friends' 30th anniversary on Max. Known for her bold, observational humor, Cummings is currently on the road with her Big Baby North America tour, exploring her signature themes of relationships, gender dynamics, and modern dating, while also delving into new topics like motherhood, aging, and societal expectations, blending personal anecdotes with incisive commentary. She has released six stand-up specials across Netflix, Max, and Comedy Central, with her latest, Mouthy, debuting in November 2023. Beyond comedy, Cummings is a bestselling author, with her 2017 memoir I'm Fine…And Other Lies, offering an honest look at mental health and resilience with unflinching honesty and humor. That same year, she made her directorial debut with The Female Brain, which she co-wrote and starred in. Cummings continues to star in numerous television series and films and remains a driving force behind innovative projects in entertainment. She also hosts the hit podcast Good For You, interviewing fellow comedians, cultural icons, and industry experts. When she's not touring, Cummings lives in Los Angeles with her son, her pack of rescued dogs, and her horse.
For approved artist images and hi-res tour art, please download HERE
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Whitney Cummings
Align PR | [email protected]
SOURCE Whitney Cummings
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article