WHITNEY CUMMINGS ANNOUNCES 2025 DATES FOR HER 'BIG BABY' TOUR ACROSS THE U.S

Artist Presale Begins Tuesday, December 10 at 12 P.M. Local

General Onsale Begins Friday, December 13, at 10 A.M. Local on whitneycummings.com

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned comedian, writer, producer, and director Whitney Cummings has officially announced the second leg of her Big Baby stand-up comedy tour. Building on the extraordinary success of her 2024 run, which saw sold-out shows, Cummings continues to make history as one of the most influential figures in comedy.

On her Big Baby North American tour, Cummings delivers her signature sharp wit and fearless perspective navigating our wild world as a single mom. Fans can expect her laugh-out-loud takes on the chaos of personal growth, owning her mistakes and her humorous reflections on raising a son. With her unfiltered, relatable style, Big Baby promises an unforgettable comedy experience, brimming with the insight and energy that have made Cummings a standout performer.

"I'm so psyched to add more cities to the Big Baby tour, especially since my Big Baby loves to tour," said Cummings. "I used to think having a kid would be the end of my comedy and touring career, so it's been a miracle to see so many people coming out to hear what I have to say about motherhood and being so excited for me to finally grow up and start building a family after sharing so much about my crappy childhood and relationship mistakes. Also, I'm trying to leave California, so each city I go to, I'm also auditioning for a new hometown!"

Lauded by Variety as "one of the sharpest minds in comedy," Cummings continues to redefine the genre with her bold storytelling and dynamic presence, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. Celebrated for her incisive wit and razor-sharp delivery, she masterfully dissects modern life's absurdities with unparalleled humor and charm. Cummings continues to push boundaries and redefine comedy, making her a powerful and enduring force in the industry.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Big Baby tour will expand to 31 shows in 2025, kicking off on January 3 at the Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX. The tour will visit major U.S. cities such as Tampa, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Napa, Milwaukee, Seattle, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Knoxville, in addition to a four-city stop at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Canada. Full tour routing and ticketing information is below.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Tuesday, December 10, at 12 P.M. local, using the password 'BABY'. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 A.M. local at whitneycummings.com .

'BIG BABY' 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri., Jan. 3 – Austin, TX – Comedy Mothership (7pm show, 10pm show)

Sat., Jan. 4 – Austin, TX – Comedy Mothership (7pm show, 10pm show)

Sun., Jan. 5 – Austin, TX – Comedy Mothership (8pm show)

Thu., Feb. 6 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

Fri., Feb. 7 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

Sat., Feb. 8 – Turlock, CA – Turlock Community Theatre

Fri., Feb. 21 – Ft. Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

Sat., Feb. 22 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre

Fri., Feb. 28 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

Sat., Mar. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead

Thu., Mar. 6 – Redwood City, CA – Fox Theatre

Fri., Mar. 7 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sat., Mar. 8 – Napa, CA– Uptown Theatre Napa

Fri., Mar. 21 – Tarrytown, NY– Tarrytown Music Hall

Sat., Mar. 22 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

Fri., Mar. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

Sat. Mar. 29 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre

Fri., Apr. 11 – Spokane, WI – Bing Crosby Theater

Sat., April 12 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat. April 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

Fri., May 2 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Sat., May 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri., May 9 – Chattanooga, TN– Walker Theatre

Sat., May 10 – Knoxville, TN– Bijou Theatre

Sat., May 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort

Fri., Jul. 18 – Winnipeg, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Sat., Aug. 9 – Halifax, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Fri., Aug. 22 – Calgary, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Fri., Sept. 12 – Vancouver, Canada – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

ABOUT WHITNEY CUMMINGS

Whitney first gained recognition as a stand-up comedian and has since become a multifaceted talent in entertainment, cementing herself as one of the most renowned comedic voices of the last two decades. She co-created and co-wrote the Emmy Award-winning CBS sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, and simultaneously created, produced, and starred in NBC's Whitney. This Fall, she's set to host Fast Friends, a fan competition series celebrating the beloved sitcom Friends' 30th anniversary on Max. Known for her bold, observational humor, Cummings is currently on the road with her Big Baby North America tour, exploring her signature themes of relationships, gender dynamics, and modern dating, while also delving into new topics like motherhood, aging, and societal expectations, blending personal anecdotes with incisive commentary. She has released six stand-up specials across Netflix, Max, and Comedy Central, with her latest, Mouthy, debuting in November 2023. Beyond comedy, Cummings is a bestselling author, with her 2017 memoir I'm Fine…And Other Lies, offering an honest look at mental health and resilience with unflinching honesty and humor. That same year, she made her directorial debut with The Female Brain, which she co-wrote and starred in. Cummings continues to star in numerous television series and films and remains a driving force behind innovative projects in entertainment. She also hosts the hit podcast Good For You, interviewing fellow comedians, cultural icons, and industry experts. When she's not touring, Cummings lives in Los Angeles with her son, her pack of rescued dogs, and her horse.

