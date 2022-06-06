Whitney Economics & Square Root Group, LLC Partner to Offer Full-Scale Cannabis & Hemp Economic Analysis & Policy Support!

Whitney Economics & Square Root Group, Partner to Offer Full-Scale Cannabis & Hemp Economic Analysis & Policy Support Tweet this

Today cannabis companies face an expensive and ever-changing patchwork of state and local compliance challenges across taxes & fees, zoning & land use and licensing. Meanwhile, consumers are left with a marketplace offering questionably safe, unaffordable cannabis and cannabis products from an extremely limited number of licensed retailers.

What are the appropriate policy solutions to address these challenges? What modifications can be made to existing frameworks to meet government and industry goals for equity, public health and safety and economic opportunity? What is the best way for local governments to receive education and training on effective cannabis policy?

"Local regulators face the daunting task of implementing state policies, with little to no guidance on how to do so", Beau Whitney said. "With the data and economic impact knowledge from Whitney Economics combined with extensive governmental policy expertise that Square Root Group, LLC brings, our products will help local officials ramp up programs quickly, and avoid the many pitfalls along the way."

The new partnership between Whitney Economics and Square Root Group offers governments and businesses deep insights to remove the guess work from reform, and provides unique solutions to optimize cannabis and hemp markets for governments, businesses, communities and consumers.

Through economic and policy analysis of new and existing markets, proposed legislative and regulatory changes, comprehensive reviews of key market and policy deficiencies and proposed solutions, Whitney Economics & Square Root Group are excited to share an unprecedented and complete approach to improving cannabis policy at every level of government.

To learn more contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

Contact: Dustin McDonald

(202) 412-5254

[email protected]

SOURCE Whitney Economics