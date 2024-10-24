LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruno Mars is undeniably captivating, and behind the scenes lighting designer Whitney Hoversten is shaping the visual spectacle of his shows using cutting-edge lighting. From his eight-year residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas to selling out stadiums worldwide, Hoversten has employed weatherproof Elation PROTEUS lighting to enhance and complement the global superstar's dynamic performances.

Whitney Hoversten’s Impactful Design Features Elation Lighting For Bruno Mars - photo by Daniel Ramos

For over a decade, Mars has reigned as one of the music industry's most successful artists, with a string of hits spanning multiple genres and 15 Grammy Awards. Unsurprisingly, demand for his performances is at an all-time high. This year began with seven sold-out shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, followed by performances in Mexico, and Asia, the grand opening of LA's new Intuit Dome, and regular dates at his Las Vegas residency. He played in Brazil this fall with a record-setting number of shows and will wrap up the year back in Vegas.

Always evolving

Hoversten has been along for the ride for nearly eight years and his position has evolved. Today, he wears many hats including production designer and describes this year's journey as less of a tour and more of a series of always-evolving one-off shows. He notes that the current setup has grown from the 24K Magic World Tour, one of the most successful tours of all time.

Though Mars' popularity has soared since his album debut in 2010, it's only in recent years that he has filled stadiums. Following one-off stadium shows at Allianz Stadium in Sydney in late 2022 and a series of sold-out performances in Japan, Hoversten says the momentum truly skyrocketed, and stadiums quickly became the new 'norm.' However, with a packed schedule, the designer had to adapt the design on the fly, utilizing existing infrastructure and programming.

Stadium scale

As more stadium shows were added to the schedule, it became clear that he needed to elevate the show's lighting design to a true stadium scale. In late 2023, Production Manager Joel Forman and Hoversten decided it was time to put an intentional stadium show design together.

"It was very clear that we needed to modernize the design, from the overall shape of things up to the fixtures we were using," Hoversten stated. "As we played more outdoor stadiums, IP rating became critical, especially for our upcoming shows in Brazil. I found the PROTEUS RAYZOR 760 to be the perfect fit for this next phase of the show's evolution."

A tight schedule

Given their busy schedule, the designers knew they were never going to have a lengthy rehearsal period or extensive programming time. Indeed, they only had a couple of days of previz to clone and reprogram the show to accommodate the new fixtures. The limited time frame also meant that Hoversten was tasked with designing a show that would use existing assets and infrastructure rather than custom-fabricated pieces.

"Given the nature of the shows, and it not being a formal tour, we knew we were not going to have the luxury of 100+ shows to offset the cost of any specialty custom elements," Hoversten remarked. "The gear and design had to fit on a plane to accommodate flying almost everywhere, so logistics played a critical role in the design." Fuse Technical Group is the lighting vendor for Mars' shows and the designer says they were extremely helpful and accommodating throughout the design process.

Background with impact

The design evolution involved a massive wall of 344 PROTEUS RAYZOR 760 fixtures that debuted at a series of performances at the Tokyo Dome earlier this year. The wall surrounds Mars and his band, with additional lights installed across six overhead trusses. Hoversten says the design stems from direct input from Mars who is highly particular about the aesthetics and wants to ensure that every show has its big moments. Social media's influence also played a role, as the performer wanted a backdrop that would look good across all digital platforms from any vantage point in the stadium.

PROTEUS RAYZOR 760

The PROTEUS RAYZOR 760 is an IP65-rated wash effects light with zoom equipped with seven independently controlled 60W RGBW LEDs. Hoversten uses them for their eye-candy visuals, mid-air beams, and big wash capability. One feature of the fixture that the designer has found especially useful is the SparkLED background twinkle effect.

"SparkLED fits in naturally in our show," he says, "and is especially effective when you have the fixture in large quantities as we do. It adds a fresh look and gives the design added expression. I find myself using it in many songs, especially ballads, where we create a star curtain or star ceiling. It's been a great tool to have in the toolbox, and certainly another layer to help keep things feeling fresh in each song."

PROTEUS HYBRID MAX

In phase two of the redesign, Hoversten introduced 112 PROTEUS HYBRID MAX fixtures across the wall and overhead trusses. The PROTEUS HYBRID MAX is an IP66-rated upgrade of Elation's pioneering PROTEUS HYBRID that can be used as a beam, spot, or wash light. It houses all-new technology like Fast Advanced Features, Tri-Tier Animation, and SpinSync tracking, along with a massive toolbox of visual FX.

"We really show the range of what it can do," Hoversten says. "Tight beams, gobo looks, animation, prism—it's a Swiss-army-knife of a light." In a few songs, the fixture's continuous pan feature adds a new dynamic and feel to the show. "It's a big look that really gets people's attention."

Hoversten adds that he also modified Mars's Las Vegas residency late last year, featuring a similar design using 387 PROTEUS RAYZOR 760s and 32 PROTEUS HYBRID MAX.

With his unique showmanship and infectious energy, Bruno Mars has a unique ability to get entire stadiums on their feet and dancing, no matter where he plays in the world. The stage production enhances the experience, creating a visually spectacular experience that complements the energy and excitement Bruno Mars brings to every performance.

Crew

Whitney Hoversten – Lighting Designer

Jorge "Soline" Velasquez – Crew Chief

Thomas Poje – Spot/Network Tech

Ryan Lecomte – Dimmer Tech

Dominic Hickman – FOH Tech

Jeremy Dehn – Lighting Tech

Juan Velasquez – Lighting Tech

Brian "Bubba" Bukovinski – Lighting Tech

Victor Cruz – Lighting Tech

Photos: Daniel Ramos

