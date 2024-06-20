Whitney Rose Launches Sōl People -- a New Kind of Social Selling Company

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitney Rose, renowned celebrity, entrepreneur, and TV personality, announced her latest venture — Sōl People — a truly innovative new social selling company. Sōl People pioneers a 360-degree, "wholistic" wellness approach to healing, self-love, and transformation by pairing scientifically-backed products with digital courses and a vibrant community. Rose has partnered with co-founder and powerhouse female business owner Ashlee Headlee, and together, they will serve as co-CEOs to create an experience that transcends the space of direct selling. The prelaunch date for Sōl People was intentionally chosen as it coincides with the June 20 Summer Solstice.

Sōl People's initial product offerings will include the Wild Rose Beauty skincare line—created by Whitney Rose and now sold exclusively at Sōl People. This successful skincare line boasts thousands of positive reviews and a dedicated community, setting the stage for a successful introduction of Sōl People to an already vibrant market.

Beyond skincare, Sōl People will feature a range of wellness products and digital courses to help harmonize the mind, body, and soul. Key products include sōl vibe, a powerful nootropic supplement for brain health, and sōl glo, a beauty-enhancing ceramide drink clinically proven to improve skin. Additionally, the company will prelaunch with three digital courses covering self-love, manifestation, and digital business building, with more to come.

Sōl People's commitment to creating a nurturing environment of soulful living is further supported by a robust leadership team of industry veterans who have collectively earned millions over their careers. Equipped with an innovative business model, products focused on delivering results, and leaders with extensive experience, Sōl People is poised for considerable growth within the coming months.

"Becoming a co-founder and co-CEO of Sōl People is truly a dream realized," said Whitney Rose. "I've been involved in one way or another with the direct selling industry for most of my life, and now I get to take that one step further. Our innovative business model, which integrates products, courses, and a community, envisions a future where our company stands as a beacon of self-love and transformation. The commitment to fostering self-celebration and growth aligns with values I hold most close to my heart, and just like our company name represents the sun, I see a bright, sunny, sōl future ahead."

"I am amazed by the intricate synchronicities that brought Sōl People to life and beyond humbled to be on this mission with Whitney," Ashlee Headlee, co-founder and co-CEO of Sōl People expressed. "Our intention is to create a beautiful community where people can come exactly as they are and hold space for each other as we learn to authentically love our souls. In this safe space, we provide the guidance, tools, and support for healing and transformation, all while embracing self-love every step of the way."

Founded by Whitney Rose and Ashlee Headlee, Sōl People is a trailblazing social selling company dedicated to nurturing and celebrating individuals in their authentic selves. By offering a range of beauty and wellness products, a supportive community, and empowering courses, Sōl People strives to facilitate personal and professional growth, encouraging individuals to live authentically at every stage of their journey. The company also offers financial incentives for those interested in sharing Sōl with others. Sōl People aspires to become synonymous with self-celebration and self-love, guiding its vibrant community to live their best-empowered lives.

