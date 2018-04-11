Whitridge Associates Ranks 203 On Forbes' Best Professional Recruiting Firms List

"Our focus is on forging long-term relationships with our clients, consultants and internal staff," says John Hennessy, COO of Whitridge. "We work every day to be a better partner to all and receiving this award for a second year in a row shows that we are pursuing the right course."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as being one of the best 250 professional recruiting firms in the nation," said Kevin Grassa, CEO of Whitridge. "We believe our focus should always remain on the business and career success of our clients, consultants and staff."

The hiring process is rarely simple, whether you're scouring the job market for your next employer or your next employee. Seventy-six percent of hiring managers admit attracting top talent is their greatest challenge, one that costs organizations an average 23.8 days and $4,129 per hire. Enlisting the services of a recruiting firm can streamline the search, but how are companies to know which agencies are best equipped to help them win the talent war?

Forbes worked with analytics firm Statista to compile two lists of America's best recruiting firms. The first set ranks 250 executive search firms, defined as companies that place executives in positions with at least $100,000 in annual pay. The second ranks 250 professional search firms, which place employees in roles with less than $100,000 in annual income.

About Whitridge Associates

Whitridge Associates provides expert IT and Engineering talent to a diverse group of technology companies, financial services, defense contractors and healthcare/life sciences businesses throughout the country. With a history of over 25 years of unparalleled service to both our clients and consultants, Whitridge is one of the most highly regarded staffing companies in New England. Whitridge was recently recognized as a 2018 Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firm winner, Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards winner, one of the top 100 Fastest Growing Staffing Companies in the United States and was presented with The Excellence Award from TechServe Alliance the industry's leading trade association the past three years running.

Whitridge helps our clients and candidates achieve business success. Think Whitridge. Think Success. www.whitridge.com

