Whitridge Associates Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitridge Associates, a leading business and technology staffing firm announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at US companies, Whitridge Associates received a Net Promoter® Score of 77.8% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of -2% in 2019.

"Each year, we begin with a simple belief to do our very best for our clients, consultants and our internal staff's success and demonstrate it daily," said Kevin Grassa, CEO of Whitridge. "Our success is derived from our entire team making our clients' and consultants' aspirations our top priority which results in happy clients, consultants and staff."

"We don't do what we do for awards, yet when your clients and consultants tell you that you're doing things the right way, it's gratifying," says Craig Zimiroski, VP of Staffing Operations of Whitridge. "We are honored to receive this award for the fifth year in a row validating that we are focused on the right areas and serving our clients and consultants well."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About Whitridge Associates

Whitridge Associates provides expert talent to a diverse group of technology companies, financial services, defense contractors and healthcare providers throughout the country. With a history of over 26 years of unparalleled service to both our clients and consultants, Whitridge is one of the most highly regarded staffing companies in New England. Whitridge is recognized as an ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards winner five years consecutively.

Whitridge helps our clients and candidates achieve business success. Think Whitridge. Think Success. www.whitridge.com

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Whitridge Associates

Related Links

http://www.whitridge.com

