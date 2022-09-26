Whitsett Vision Group First to Use Revolutionary New Lens to Dramatically Improve Patients' Eyesight

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitsett Vision Group announced today it is the first ophthalmologist group in the country to perform cataract surgeries using a new lens approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and that the practice has added another lens to its patient offerings. Both lenses have been shown to improve patients' vision and overall quality of life.

The two new lenses include the Lenstec ClearView 3, a multifocal intraocular lens, and the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL).

Dr. Jeffery Whitsett's practice is the first in the country to use revolutionary new technology to restore vision for patients.

"Through recent advancements and technology, we can correct cataracts and enhance our patients' quality of life as we've never been able to before," said Jeffery Whitsett, board-certified ophthalmologist, and founder of the Whitsett Vision Group and VISTA Ophthalmics.

In clinical trials, patients reported having high-quality distance and near vision after receiving the ClearView 3 lens. They also did not experience dysphotopia, a common condition after cataract surgery, which is best described as the appearance of arcs, streaks, starbursts, or rings.

"The ClearView 3 from Lenstec has been designed with increased precision, accuracy, and stability, which results in excellent long-term visual outcomes at near, intermediate, and distance," said Whitsett.

Whitsett and his team performed the first surgeries using ClearView 3 as recently as Aug. 15.

The LAL lens is another option for Whitsett Vision Group's patients and is the only intraocular lens that enables ophthalmologists to customize a patient's vision after cataract surgery.

"This lens allows us to customize vision for each patient and adjust after surgery during a routine appointment. It can be adjusted to meet every patient's lifestyle needs and allows them to essentially 'test drive' the lens to experience and design their best visual outcome with complete confidence," said Whitsett.

Studies show that patients receiving the LAL and the recommended post-surgery treatments were more likely to achieve 20/20 vision or better without glasses than cataract patients with standard lens implants.

Surgeries using the LAL lens at Whitsett Vision Group started in late August.

Whitsett, who has helped pioneer ophthalmology research for new devices, procedures, and medications, was heavily involved in the FDA trials for the ClearView 3.

About Whitsett Vision Group

Whitsett Vision Group was founded in 1999 by Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett to bring superior eye care and surgical vision treatment options to the city of Houston. Since its inception, Whitsett Vision Group has been focused on custom cataract and LASIK surgery, utilizing advanced technologies and innovative lens solutions to provide patients with the best visual outcomes after surgery. More information about Whitsett Vision Group is available at www.whitsettvision.com.

