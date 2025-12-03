Whittier College Receives Historic Second Gift From Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Gift Marks a Resounding Vote of Confidence in Whittier College's Future

WHITTIER, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whittier College is thrilled to announce a second, historic investment from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

This new $13 million unrestricted gift, following a $12 million gift in 2020, places the College in a rare category of institutions to receive a second donation. The $13 million is the largest single gift in Whittier's history and serves as an extraordinary vote of confidence in the College's mission and future.

"MacKenzie Scott's historic second investment is an extraordinary affirmation of who we are and what we stand for," said President Kristine Dillon. "She is placing her trust in Whittier College because our mission is working, our personalized approach is effective, and our students are proving what access and opportunity can achieve. This is the ultimate vote of confidence in the future we are building together."

The gift will directly support student scholarships to ensure that a Whittier College education remains accessible to those with the greatest financial need. It will also support the Whittier Works initiative. Whittier Works is the institution's signature approach to integrating the liberal arts with career preparedness. By connecting classroom learning with hands-on experience, Whittier College is ensuring its graduates are "future-ready" for the evolving workforce. The funding further acknowledges that Whittier is successfully fulfilling its mission to provide a transformative liberal arts education to a student body that reflects the diversity and dynamism of Los Angeles and Orange County.

Ron Gastelum '68, Chair of the Whittier College Board of Trustees, emphasized the significance of the gift: "MacKenzie Scott's extraordinary investment is a resounding affirmation of President Dillon's transformational leadership and the powerful momentum she has ignited at Whittier College. This second, unrestricted gift, following our surge in enrollment and revitalized philanthropic support, is the ultimate endorsement of our forward trajectory. The entire Whittier community is appreciative of this gift and further energized by its profound effect on helping us serve our mission to current and future students."

SOURCE Whittier College