Whittier Men's Health Summit in Boston to Focus on Mental Health and the Stigma for Males of Color

ROXBURY, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's mental health will be the focus as Whittier Street Health Center hosts its 19th annual Men's Health Summit on June 29, 2019.

Established as a forum to address the disparities in men's health and health care, this year's summit, Men's Mental Health: Breaking the Stigma to Address Emotional Wellbeing, Physical Health and Family, will delve into the complex obstacles with identifying and treating mental health for men in urban communities.

Despite growing awareness of mental health by the public at large, the topic for at-risk African American and Latino men remains in the shadows. For men in these communities, a cultural reluctance to acknowledge mental health issues can result in a lifetime of suffering from undiagnosed and untreated conditions.

National health records indicate men of color have mental illness in equal numbers to any other population group but are significantly less likely to seek help. According to a CDC Health Interview Survey (2015), black and Hispanic men aged 18-44 were 40 percent less likely to utilize mental health services than their white counterparts.

"The Men's Health Summit is an opportunity to illustrate the importance of educating men and their families and to take control of their health – physically, mentally, emotionally and socially," says Frederica Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "This year's health summit aims to actively mobilize men from all walks of life to use the opportunities and resources available to them. This, in turn, can improve their wellness and that of their families and the surrounding communities."

The one-day Men's Health Summit will feature a keynote speech by New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, followed by a Q&A panel discussion with mental health professionals.

Awards will also be presented to Whittier Street Health Center's 2019 Men's Health Champions: Abdillahi "Mash" Abdirahman, owner, Butterfly Café; Eugene Barros, director, Division of Healthy Homes & Community Supports, Boston Public Health Commission; Rich Chiarella, president, Chiarella Designs; Charles Cofield, business representative, Community Outreach and Recruiting, New England Regional Council of Carpenters; Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, director, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of MA; Alejandro "Alex" Garcia: marketing and program director, Adult Day Healthcare Village of Joy; and Rev. Emanuel L. Hutcherson, ED, Future Hope Apprenticeship & Recovery program.

Whittier's Men's Health Summit will be held June 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the health center's Roxbury, Massachusetts, location. It will also feature a health fair, food and free screenings (high blood pressure, glaucoma, prostate cancer, etc.) for those who attend.

The mission of Whittier Street Health Center is to provide high-quality, reliable and accessible primary health care and support services for diverse populations to promote wellness and eliminate health and social disparities. The health center also provides community-based cancer care in partnership with Dana Farber Cancer Institute; general dentistry; HIV services; laboratory; obstetrics and gynecology; pediatrics/adolescent health; LGBTQ clinic; eye care; and mental health counseling. Whittier also runs over 40 social service initiatives from a food pantry to a wellness center/gym, addressing everything from substance abuse, violence, trauma, food insecurity and total person holistic wellbeing. Whittier Street Health Center is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Whittier Men's Health Summit in Boston to Focus on Mental Health and the Stigma for Males of Color

