Whittier Street Health Center Observes World AIDS Day and the Role Communities Play in Making the Difference

ROXBURY, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whittier Street Health Center will be observing World AIDS Day on Dec. 5 at its 1290 Tremont Street location. This year's global theme is "Communities Make the Difference," something Whittier knows well. Since 1994, Whittier has offered on- and off-site testing and treatment for HIV throughout the Boston neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, and the South End.

"Whittier has long been committed to confronting the spread of HIV in the community," said Dr. Brian Wong, Lead Infectious Disease Physician at Whittier. "The communities we serve have the highest rates of HIV and STI infection in Boston, so the idea of working with and within the community to decrease exposure and treat the infected directly aligns with our mission of health equity for Boston's underserved populations."

According to the Boston Public Health Commission, Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston, and South End accounted for 69% of the new HIV cases, with the highest rates reported in Mattapan and Roxbury. Black and Hispanic individuals account for 74 percent of new HIV infections in Boston, while only accounting for only 42 percent of the city's entire population.

At both its clinic locations and through the use of a community Mobile Health Van, Whittier offers a range of services that include treatment for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, all sexually transmitted infections, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). The healthcare center also offers on-site and off-site confidential counseling and testing for HIV/HCV/STI.

"HRSA is proud of the work health centers like Whittier Street Health Center do every day to connect Americans, especially in the communities most at risk, to the HIV treatment and prevention services they need," said Jeffrey Beard, J.D, Regional Administrator at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources & Services Administration's Boston Regional Office. "Together, we will build on this strong foundation of providing affordable, accessible, high-quality and cost-effective primary healthcare to end the HIV epidemic in our nation over the next 10 years."

The World AIDS Day event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Whittier, 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury. Program includes a keynote and guest speaker, education, HIV/HCV/STI screenings, entertainment and food.

The mission of Whittier Street Health Center is to provide high-quality, reliable and accessible primary health care and support services for diverse populations to promote wellness and eliminate health and social disparities. The health center also provides an on-site clinical partnership with Dana Farber Cancer Institute; dentistry; HIV services; laboratory; OB/GYN; pediatrics; eye care; mental health, and 40 social service initiatives. WSHC is a 501c3 charitable organization.

