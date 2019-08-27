Whittle School & Studios Launches Collaboration with Children's National

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whittle School & Studios announced a collaboration with the telehealth program at Children's National Health System. Children's National is ranked No. 6 nationally among children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. The collaboration will provide students at the Whittle School's D.C. campus with on-site medical services and video connectivity to health professionals at the hospital throughout the 2019-20 school year.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Children's National to offer our students world-class medical care from compassionate providers," said Dennis Bisgaard, head of Whittle's D.C. campus. "The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and this new collaboration ensures that they'll be in excellent hands."

A registered nurse from Children's National will work on-site at Whittle's D.C. campus to provide acute care, first aid, immunization record-keeping, medication management, EpiPen storage and training, and more.

Children's National's School-Based Telehealth Program will also be available at the Whittle School. The on-site nurse will have the ability to use secure video-conferencing technology to connect students with board-certified physicians from Children's National, if necessary.

The School-Based Telehealth Program provides students quick access to medical care, rapid diagnosis of medical conditions, and better management of chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes, while minimizing time away from school for children -- and from work for parents. The program will complement existing care the student may already receive from their medical home or primary care provider.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Whittle School to design a program centered on our shared vision of helping children," said Dr. Denice Cora-Bramble, executive vice president and chief medical officer, ambulatory and community health services at Children's National. "Our goal is that this new collaboration will provide access to highly-specialized health care expertise to patients and families and our hope is that school-based nursing services, coupled with telehealth technology, will improve students' health and education outcomes."

About Whittle School & Studios

Whittle School & Studios intends to create the world's first truly modern school serving students from age 3 to 18, with a global network of exceptional private school campuses. Founded by Chris Whittle, an early leader of the charter school movement in the United States, the school is forming local partnerships in over 30 major cities around the world. Whittle School & Studios will bring together renowned educators to provide a world-class education for its students, one that is personalized, prepares students for the future, and enables unique global exchange experiences.

About Children's National

Children's National Health System, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation's children since 1870. Children's National is the nation's No. 6 pediatric hospital and, for the third straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children's Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children's National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital in the nation. Children's National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.



