Whittle School & Studios Launches Educational Partnership with Levine Music

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whittle School & Studios and Levine Music announced a partnership to provide Whittle students with music education at Whittle's new D.C. campus and Levine's Upton Street campus for the 2019-20 school year.

"We look forward to partnering with Levine Music, whose distinguished faculty will provide our students a first-class music education," said Dennis Bisgaard, head of school for Whittle's D.C. campus. "This partnership will empower our students to experience the joys of learning music and develop a passion for the arts in the process."

Under the partnership, Whittle School students in pre-kindergarten through second grade will enjoy early childhood music for two five-week intensive programs. They'll choose from three courses: Adventures and Exploring Music, Building Musical Bridges, and Discovering Music. Students in third grade through fifth grade will convene once a week for a comprehensive general music curriculum, including an instrument sampler.

Students in grades six through eight will gather at Levine three times a week for Instrument Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, Digital Music, Rock Band, or Musical Theatre. Students in ninth and tenth grade will have music class four times a week. They'll choose from Chamber Orchestra, Introduction to Acting, Digital Music, and Rock Band.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors at the Whittle School," said Peter Jablow, CEO of Levine Music. "This is a unique educational partnership. We look forward to providing Whittle students with a strong musical foundation that will foster a lifelong love for music, and enhance and complement their Whittle education."

About Whittle School & Studios

Whittle School & Studios intends to create the world's first truly modern school serving students from age 3 to 18, with a global network of exceptional private school campuses. Founded by Chris Whittle, an early leader of the charter school movement in the United States, the school is forming local partnerships in over 30 major cities around the world. Whittle School & Studios will bring together renowned educators to provide a world-class education for its students, one that is personalized, prepares students for the future, and enables unique global exchange experiences.

About Levine Music

Levine Music, the Washington, D.C., region's preeminent center for music education, is a welcoming community where children and adults find lifelong inspiration and joy through learning, performing, listening to, and participating with others in music. The distinguished faculty at Levine offers a broad and well-rounded curriculum that provides a strong musical foundation for students of different ages, abilities, and interests. Levine strives to make music education available to everyone. Hundreds of Levine students receive substantial scholarship assistance and many hundreds more receive free instruction through outreach programs. Levine is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music and is a member of the National Guild for Community Arts Education.

