Whittle School & Studios Welcomes Inaugural Class of Students to D.C. Campus

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whittle School & Studios celebrated the opening of its Washington, D.C., campus. More than 180 students from pre-school through 10th grade entered the school in Van Ness as faculty, staff, and parents cheered them on at a welcome ceremony.

"We are excited to welcome this group of pioneering students," said Dennis Bisgaard, head of school at Whittle's D.C. campus. "My fellow faculty members and I look forward to fostering a community of globally focused learners."

The Whittle School's D.C. campus boasts a diverse incoming class. Students hail from 48 zip codes across the Washington metropolitan area, 11 states, and seven countries. Collectively, the students in the inaugural class speak 27 different languages.

Whittle students will follow a personalized, project-based learning curriculum curated from the best international teaching methods and taught by over 170 distinguished educators globally. In D.C., students will be able to learn Mandarin Chinese through language immersion from pre-school through second grade. Upper School students will have the opportunity to study abroad at the Whittle School's second campus in Shenzhen, China, which also opened this week. As the Whittle global network grows, opportunities for global rotation will increase with campuses across the United States, Asia, Europe, Latin and South America.

The Whittle School's D.C. campus is complementing its robust offerings with mission-aligned collaborations, including partnering with Levine Music to offer music education to students. Children's National Health System will provide the D.C. campus with nursing services.

"We are proud to welcome our first class of talented scholars into our international network of schools," said Rebecca Upham, executive chairwoman and vice chancellor at Whittle's D.C. campus. "We look forward to making global and cultural exchange the foundation of our modern approach to education."

About Whittle School & Studios

Whittle School & Studios intends to create the world's first truly modern school serving students from age 3 to 18, with a global network of exceptional private school campuses. Founded by Chris Whittle, an early leader of the charter school movement in the United States, the school is forming local partnerships in over 30 major cities around the world. Whittle School & Studios will bring together renowned educators to provide a world-class education for its students, one that is personalized, prepares students for the future, and enables unique global exchange experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Micah Ezekiel

(202) 471-4228 ext. 118

221093@email4pr.com

SOURCE Whittle School & Studios