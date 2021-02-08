Whizz Launches its 21' Spring Awakening Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When we say Spring, what are the scenes that come to our minds? Green sprouts? Pink flowers? Or full blossoms all over the mountainside? Yes, color is the keyword. To celebrate the brief respite, Whizz -- the brand featuring contemporary French style apparel, launches its 21' Spring Collection with the theme of the new season's awakening - to inspire people to discover the possibility of color at the beginning of 2021. It's a nod to the times and the hope of returning to a packed house.

Green stands for balance, nature, Spring, and rebirth. It's the symbol of prosperity, freshness, and progress. Spring is the time when everything comes back to life, which is signified by the green color. By integrating with trendy plaid patterns and green color, our design team crafts the Green Grass Plaid Wool Coat . This piece is made with 80% wool and is lightweight outerwear with a comfortable fit.

The color of Gerbera Daisy is another element that evokes the love of Spring in our designers. We create Sunny Day Cardigan with rare and exclusive premium yarn that is smooth and comfy. This apparel intends to protect you from the slight chilliness of the season. The white stitch design on the hems symbolizes the brand's best wishes to people.

In addition, tracing back to 2020, our friends and family have undergone lots of unexpected challenges. However, when the wind blows away the haze, the blue sky will show. So look up at the sky. There is a light, a beauty up there that no shadow can replace. And to honor this pleasant change, our designers create the Sky Blue Asymmetric Sweater . It is made with a breathable material to further accord with this design concept.

Spring is a new start for everyone. Our designers hope the variety of color awakens people's energy and optimism at the beginning of 2021.

About Whizz:

Starting from two small teams in France and New York, Whizz makes great efforts to ensure every piece of our product conforms to the 3M equation - Modern French, Mindful Quality, and Moderate Price by producing with delicate handcraft and premium fabrics under a strictly-monitored sustainable production. The brand believes that clothing is a tool to help women to shine at every daily moment instead of a standard for people to follow.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.whizzofficial.com

Contact:

Emily Brown

3479409404

[email protected]

