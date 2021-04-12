WHLC Promotes Three Architects to Partner

"We are thrilled to name Angelle, Micah and Matthew as partners," said Russell Washer, Founding Partner at WHLC. "This should come as no surprise, as all three have already played an integral role in the leadership and growth of the firm. They bring an impressive track record, unique perspective, and strengths that complement our current leadership--all while exemplifying the best of WHLC. I am confident that they are well-equipped to take WHLC to the next level and help lead us for generations to come."

Angelle Lavergne Terry, AIA, AHCA

Angelle assumes the role after more than 13 years with the firm. Throughout her time at WHLC, she has led the design, programming, and coordination of highly technical healthcare and commercial projects, building collaborative client relationships along the way. A certificate holder from the American College of Healthcare Architects, Angelle has played an instrumental role in leading and growing the WHLC Healthcare Studio alongside partner Rick Lipscomb. Together, they have transformed some of the top medical campuses in the state into modern spaces that deliver sustainable performance and flexible workflow environments. Angelle is a founding member and past president of the Rotaract Professionals of Baton Rouge, a graduate of BRAC's Leadership Baton Rouge Program, and a Board Member of the Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni.

Micah Morgan, AIA LEED AP

Micah has played a key role in raising the firm's profile through consistently formulating a clear path and destination for WHLC's clients on a wide variety of notable projects across various sectors including planning, healthcare, multifamily, commercial and civic. Serving at the firm for more than 17 years, Micah has developed an expert understanding of the latest design technology and innovations to assist in upgraded processes, problem-solving and responsible design solutions. Heavily involved in the community, Micah is an instructor at the LSU School of Architecture and Design and a Deacon at the Istrouma Baptist Church.

Matthew P. Caillouet, AIA, CSI

Matthew's career spans more than two decades across commercial, private, higher education, healthcare, and wellness projects. Serving at WHLC for 14 years, Matthew's advanced construction administration and design leadership paired with his energy and expertise has bolstered the firm's long-standing client relationships. At WHLC, he has been a part of many of the large Healthcare expansions at some of the top medical campuses across the state. He is constantly innovating WHLC's processes and procedures through technology and leveraging new services to improve client experiences as they transition from the construction phase into building occupancy. Matthew is a graduate of the Baton Rouge Area Leadership Program and is the Vice-President of the Board for the Boy Scout Council.

About WHLC

For more than 40 years, WHLC has impacted communities across the Gulf South through signature, award-winning architectural programming, planning, and design. Our seven firm principals, each with diverse expertise and experience, oversee personalized service for our clients, many of whom are long-standing partners. From project inception through project build, we collaborate with clients to merge creativity with practicality as we develop architectural designs, master plans, interior and landscape designs, programming, and more. Rooted in Baton Rouge, WHLC has locations in Fairhope, Alabama; and Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information, visit https://whlcarchitecture.com/ .





