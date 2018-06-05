WHMCS Joins the 2018 cPanel Conference; Hello! From Mission Control.

HOUSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel is excited to announce that WHMCS, has returned to claim the New Horizons sponsorship of the 2018 cPanel Conference! This year represents the 7th time that WHMCS has sponsored the Annual cPanel Conference. This year the conference will be returning to our home, Houston, Texas.

Hello! From Mission Control

"The annual cPanel Conference is a great opportunity for us to meet and connect with customers of the most widely used web hosting automation software in the world." Said Matt Pugh, CEO of WHMCS. "This year we're excited to be part of the conference again and will be giving some incredible talks, as well as providing customers and partners the chance to meet and talk face to face with members of our team. We look forward to seeing you there."

It has been six years since cPanel partnered with WHMCS! In that time, the two companies have worked closely to deliver a more seamless user experience for web hosting customers who can now benefit from single sign-on, deep linking, automated cloud service provisioning and more.

Last year the cPanel Conference had nearly 300 attendees from almost 100 different companies, making it one of the biggest cPanel Conferences yet. The exhibiting sponsorship spots are very nearly sold out already!

Anyone wishing to find more information about this year's conference can do so on the cPanel Conference site, https://conference.cpanel.com. For business inquiries or any other questions, email conference@cpanel.net.

About cPanel, Inc.

Since 1997, cPanel has been delivering the web hosting industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software. This robust automation software helps businesses thrive and allows them to focus on more important things. Customers and partners receive first-class support and a rich feature set, making cPanel & WHM® the Hosting Platform of Choice. For more information about cPanel, visit https://cpanel.com.

"cPanel" and "cPanel & WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, Inc.

About WHMCS

WHMCS is the market leading web hosting billing and automation platform. WHMCS integrates with all the leading names in web hosting, domain names and cloud-based services to automate provisioning, billing, and delivery of web-based services with full automation. Founded in 2003, today WHMCS is used by tens of thousands of web hosting businesses to automate and maximize efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.whmcs.com.

Media Contact:

benny Vasquez — Manager of Community Engagement

Phone: (832) 433-4005

Email: benny@cpanel.com

Related Images

cpanel-conference-2018.png

cPanel Conference 2018

Hello! From Mission Control

whmcs.png

WHMCS

Related Links

cPanel conference site

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8kCQv5Yz_A

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whmcs-joins-the-2018-cpanel-conference-hello-from-mission-control-300660230.html

SOURCE cPanel, Inc.

Related Links

https://cpanel.com

