Who Actually Delivers Informed Delivery? DirectMail2.0 Does in a Big Way

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Directmail2.0, LLC a direct mail technology company has taken the lead nationally in the creation and deployment of campaigns using Informed Delivery® by the U.S. Postal Service®. The relatively new feature, launched in 2017, has over 20 million subscribers who have opted in to digitally preview their letter-sized mail and manage their packages scheduled to arrive soon. Informed Delivery® creates an opportunity for mailers to build anticipation by supplementing their mail piece image with a clickable and interactive color image below the grayscale image, or providing an image to replace the grayscale image. USPS® has several resources available to support mailers as they get started with Informed Delivery®. Learn more about Informed Delivery® by visiting the Informed Delivery for Business Mailers website.

Informed Delivery with DirectMail2.0

"In an increasingly digital world, marketers must cut through the digital clutter to connect with their customers in an impactful way. Informed Delivery® does exactly that: it creates an omni-channel experience by incorporating digital elements with a physical mailing to make messages stand out," said Carrie Bornitz, USPS program manager for Informed Delivery®. To date, DirectMail2.0 has launched and completed over 2,700 campaigns of the total 24,000 Informed Delivery® campaigns completed, representing over 600 brands.

Brad Kugler, CEO of DirectMail2.0 often touts he feels Informed Delivery® is the best thing the USPS has created since the Pony Express. "It provides an instantly trackable and verifiable second touchpoint to an otherwise single impression and practically un-attributable physical piece of mail", says Kugler. Informed Delivery® a free and optional notification feature that benefits the entire household by allowing users to view what is coming to their mailbox whenever, wherever – even while traveling – on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.

DirectMail2.0 focuses on making direct mail the single most successful advertising medium through combining more than half a dozen digital services to direct mail to lift the results by 23% - 46% over direct mail alone. Informed Delivery® has become a key part of their patent pending suite of digital add-on, direct-mail services.

About DirectMail2.0

DirectMail2.0 is a fully integrated marketing solution for the clients of printers/mailers that combines the proven success of direct mail with in-demand features like online advertising and automated campaign tracking. With DirectMail2.0, direct mail companies can boost revenue and increase their clients' response and ROI. For more information, visit: www.dm20.com

CONTACT:

Ferris Coates

228284@email4pr.com

800-956-4129

SOURCE DirectMail2.0

Related Links

http://www.dm20.com

