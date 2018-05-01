Who Are The Companies We All Want To Know About?

With Apple and Google in the list at one and two and Amazon also in the top six it's easy to see how the digital economy has come to dominate, but Matthew Debbage, president of Creditsafe's American-Pacific division, explains that that would be a simplistic viewpoint. "While the power and influence of the digital giants is obvious," said Debbage, "it would be a mistake to ignore the importance of what some might call the real economy with companies such as GE, Walmart, Pepsi, 3M, Home Depot and General Motors all high on the list. However the fact is that these companies would have easily filled out the top 10 on their own just a few years ago."

Further analysis of the data reveals a number of surprises when the most-searched for company is revealed for each state. Again the obvious candidates can be seen with companies that are either very large in their region or synonymous with their state standing out such as Amazon in Washington, General Motors in Michigan or Nike in Oregon. However Debbage points out that there are several outliers or results that either defy or confirm expectations. "A number of the most-searched companies either reflect their state's heritage and economy such as Royal Caribbean Cruises for Florida or Arrow Electronics in Colorado," he explained "but there are also a number that are just there because that's where they happen to be based such as either Honeywell International topping the list for New Jersey or Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway being the most searched-for company in Nebraska."

"It's really intriguing to see just which companies our customers are interested in," added Debbage, "and it just goes to show the power of the information held within a business credit report which can reveal vital information on any company that you are doing business with or just want to find out more about."

TOP 20 MOST SEARCHED FOR COMPANIES

RANK COMPANY_NAME STATE 1 APPLE INCORPORATED CA 2 GOOGLE INC CA 3 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY MA 4 WALMART STORES, INC. AR 5 ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LIMITED FL 6 AMAZON COM INCORPORATED WA 7 BEATS ELECTRONICS LLC CA 8 PEPSICO INCORPORATED NY 9 OMNICOM GROUP INCORPORATED NY 10 PARAMOUNT GROUP INCORPORATED NY 11 FIRST DATA CORPORATION NY 12 DHI GROUP INC NY 13 XO GROUP INCORPORATED NY 14 NIKE INCORPORATED OR 15 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC NE 16 THE HOME DEPOT INCORPORATED GA 17 JOHNSON CONTROLS INCORPORATED WI 18 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY MI 19 MOTION INDUSTRIES INC. AL 20 3M COMPANY MN

MOST SEARCHED FOR COMPANY BY STATE

Company State GENERAL COMMUNICATION INC Alaska MOTION INDUSTRIES INC. Alabama WALMART STORES, INC. Arkansas AVNET INCORPORATED Arizona APPLE INCORPORATED California ARROW ELECTRONICS INC Colorado UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Connecticut DUPONT E I DE NEMOURS & COMPANY Delaware ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LIMITED Florida THE HOME DEPOT INCORPORATED Georgia HAWAIIAN AIRLINES INC. Hawaii PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INCORPORATED Iowa JR SIMPLOT CO. Idaho LKQ CORPORATION Illinois SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INCORPORATED Indiana SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED Kansas ALLTECH INC Kentucky CENTURYLINK, INCORPORATED Louisiana GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Massachusetts LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Maryland IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Maine GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Michigan 3M CO Minnesota EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY Missouri STARK AEROSPACE INC. Mississippi GLACIER BANCORP INCORPORATED Montana SPX CORPORATION North Carolina MDU RESOURCES GROUP INCORPORATED North Dakota BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC Nebraska SEGWAY INC New Hampshire HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC New Jersey SUMMIT ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO INC New Mexico SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION Nevada PEPSICO INCORPORATED New York PROCTER & GAMBLE Ohio CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION Oklahoma NIKE INCORPORATED Oregon COMCAST CORPORATION Pennsylvania CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Rhode Island SCANA CORPORATION South Carolina BLACK HILLS CORPORATION South Dakota INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO Tennessee SYSCO CORPORATION Texas EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INCORPORATED Utah FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC Virginia KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED Vermont AMAZON COM INCORPORATED Washington JOHNSON CONTROLS INCORPORATED Wisconsin ALLIED DEFENSE INDUSTRIES INC. West Virginia CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INCORPORATED Wyoming

