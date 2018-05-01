Who Are The Companies We All Want To Know About?

New Study Reveals Fascinating Insights about the Most Searched for Companies in The United States of America

Creditsafe

10:00 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Creditsafe, the world's leading provider of global business intelligence, has today released an in-depth analysis of the millions of searches carried out on its database over the last twelve months to reveal the most-searched for companies in America and the most searched for companies in each state.

With Apple and Google in the list at one and two and Amazon also in the top six it's easy to see how the digital economy has come to dominate, but Matthew Debbage, president of Creditsafe's American-Pacific division, explains that that would be a simplistic viewpoint. "While the power and influence of the digital giants is obvious," said Debbage, "it would be a mistake to ignore the importance of what some might call the real economy with companies such as GE, Walmart, Pepsi, 3M, Home Depot and General Motors all high on the list. However the fact is that these companies would have easily filled out the top 10 on their own just a few years ago."

Further analysis of the data reveals a number of surprises when the most-searched for company is revealed for each state. Again the obvious candidates can be seen with companies that are either very large in their region or synonymous with their state standing out such as Amazon in Washington, General Motors in Michigan or Nike in Oregon. However Debbage points out that there are several outliers or results that either defy or confirm expectations. "A number of the most-searched companies either reflect their state's heritage and economy such as Royal Caribbean Cruises for Florida or Arrow Electronics in Colorado," he explained "but there are also a number that are just there because that's where they happen to be based such as either Honeywell International topping the list for New Jersey or Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway being the most searched-for company in Nebraska."

"It's really intriguing to see just which companies our customers are interested in," added Debbage, "and it just goes to show the power of the information held within a business credit report which can reveal vital information on any company that you are doing business with or just want to find out more about."

About CreditsafeCreditsafe is the world's leading provider of global business intelligence. Privately owned and independently minded, Creditsafe is looking to change the way business information is used by providing high quality data in an easy to use format that everyone in an organization can benefit from.

Founded in Norway in 1997, Creditsafe has offices in countries all over the world including: the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and the United States. Globally, The Creditsafe Group employs over 1,500 people and has more than 100,000 subscription customers. Five years ago, The Creditsafe Group opened offices in the US under the name Creditsafe USA, Inc.  Its U.S. operations are headquartered in Allentown, PA. Nearly 10,000 companies in the U.S. use its credit reports, ranging from small businesses to large, global organizations including Staples, Ryder and Nestle. For more information about Creditsafe, please visit www.creditsafe.com.

TOP 20 MOST SEARCHED FOR COMPANIES

RANK

COMPANY_NAME

STATE

1

APPLE INCORPORATED

CA

2

GOOGLE INC

CA

3

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

MA

4

WALMART STORES, INC.

AR

5

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LIMITED

FL

6

AMAZON COM INCORPORATED

WA

7

BEATS ELECTRONICS LLC

CA

8

PEPSICO INCORPORATED

NY

9

OMNICOM GROUP INCORPORATED

NY

10

PARAMOUNT GROUP INCORPORATED

NY

11

FIRST DATA CORPORATION

NY

12

DHI GROUP INC

NY

13

XO GROUP INCORPORATED

NY

14

NIKE INCORPORATED

OR

15

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC

NE

16

THE HOME DEPOT INCORPORATED

GA

17

JOHNSON CONTROLS INCORPORATED

WI

18

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

MI

19

MOTION INDUSTRIES INC.

AL

20

3M COMPANY

MN

MOST SEARCHED FOR COMPANY BY STATE

Company

State

GENERAL COMMUNICATION INC

Alaska

MOTION INDUSTRIES INC.

Alabama

WALMART STORES, INC.

Arkansas

AVNET INCORPORATED

Arizona

APPLE INCORPORATED

California

ARROW ELECTRONICS INC

Colorado

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Connecticut

DUPONT E I DE NEMOURS & COMPANY

Delaware

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LIMITED

Florida

THE HOME DEPOT INCORPORATED

Georgia

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES INC.

Hawaii

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INCORPORATED

Iowa

JR SIMPLOT CO.

Idaho

LKQ CORPORATION

Illinois

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INCORPORATED

Indiana

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

Kansas

ALLTECH INC

Kentucky

CENTURYLINK, INCORPORATED

Louisiana

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Massachusetts

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

Maryland

IDEXX LABORATORIES INC

Maine

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

Michigan

3M CO

Minnesota

EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY

Missouri

STARK AEROSPACE INC.

Mississippi

GLACIER BANCORP INCORPORATED

Montana

SPX CORPORATION

North Carolina

MDU RESOURCES GROUP INCORPORATED

North Dakota

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC

Nebraska

SEGWAY INC

New Hampshire

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

New Jersey

SUMMIT ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO INC

New Mexico

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION

Nevada

PEPSICO INCORPORATED

New York

PROCTER & GAMBLE

Ohio

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Oklahoma

NIKE INCORPORATED

Oregon

COMCAST CORPORATION

Pennsylvania

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Rhode Island

SCANA CORPORATION

South Carolina

BLACK HILLS CORPORATION

South Dakota

INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO

Tennessee

SYSCO CORPORATION

Texas

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INCORPORATED

Utah

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

Virginia

KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED

Vermont

AMAZON COM INCORPORATED

Washington

JOHNSON CONTROLS INCORPORATED

Wisconsin

ALLIED DEFENSE INDUSTRIES INC.

West Virginia

CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INCORPORATED

Wyoming

 

