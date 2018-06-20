Who Are the World's Smartest Teenagers Today? TheBestSchools.org Spotlights These Academic Stars and Catches Up with Past Picks

HOUSTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One speaks 23 languages. Another was a rocket scientist at 16. Yet another is graduating high school and college — at the same time. Who are they? The world's smartest teens.

In 2013, TheBestSchools.org profiled 50 young academic titans full of seemingly limitless potential. Now, five years later, revisit their stories to learn what has become of those prodigies. And learn about the 50 youth who are succeeding them in 2018 as the world's smartest teens:

The World's 50 Smartest Teens-2018 - TheBestSchools.org Former Smartest Teens: Where Are They Now? - TheBestSchools.org

Former Smartest Teens: Where Are They Now?

https://thebestschools.org/features/former-smartest-teens-where-are-they-now/

The World's 50 Smartest Teens—2018

https://thebestschools.org/features/worlds-smartest-teens-2018/

"Seeing young people this intelligent, innovative, and daring gives us all hope for a bright and promising future," says Dan Edelen, marketing director for TheBestSchools.org. "Acknowledging the next generation of leaders in government, literature, the arts, science, and engineering, and encouraging their successes, helps us know we are in good hands. It's why we wanted to give these future leaders the credit they deserve for all their hard work and amazing accomplishments. Simply knowing who they are is the first, best step."

The creator of a space junk tracking model that beat NASA's, the developer of an exoskeletal robotic glove for the disabled, an actor on Modern Family with a 150 IQ, and the youngest CEO of a venture capital-funded Silicon Valley startup—these are just some of the 100 talented youth profiled in the two articles. Readers will not only be inspired by the new profiles in the 2018 list but will see how 2013's smartest have continued their successes.

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — secondary, college & university, postgraduate, online, and on-campus — providing millions of prospective students with the information they need to find the right school for them. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

Contact:

Dan Edelen

Marketing Director

TheBestSchools.org

197424@email4pr.com

(513) 601-8202

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/who-are-the-worlds-smartest-teenagers-today-thebestschoolsorg-spotlights-these-academic-stars-and-catches-up-with-past-picks-300669249.html

SOURCE TheBestSchools.org

Related Links

https://thebestschools.org

