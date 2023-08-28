Who Called? National Cellular Directory Releases Survey Results on the Public’s Reaction to Answering Unknown Callers

In an experiment designed to shed light on human behavior in relation to the industry, National Cellular Directory reveals surprising results from over 1,000 participants

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cellular Directory recently conducted a survey of human behavior in relation to unknown phone callers and how they handle them — and now releasing the results for the public. The digital age has ushered forth brilliant innovations to expand various areas of civilization, especially in the realm of technology. A couple of decades ago, caller ID was not an option and most people answered every call that came to their phone. Now, with caller ID most find themselves asking the infamous question, "Who called me?"

The National Cellular Directory asked over 1,000 participants their thoughts on unknown callers, how they handle them, if they answer them, and their feelings about who may be behind the other line, and the conclusion was rather surprising. 70% of the participants answered that they receive multiple calls weekly from unknown phone numbers. When receiving an unknown call, a majority (54% of respondents) said they did not answer the calls. Additionally, 27% of the respondents stated that it depends, and 20% responded that they do answer the call.

To gain a deeper understanding of human behavior, the National Cellular Directory dove into the reasons why participants either chose to answer an unknown caller or not. When asked, "Why don't you answer unknown phone numbers?" respondents could select more than one answer. The most popular answer selected was "Possible scammer" with 41% of respondents choosing that option. As technology continues to advance, so does the potential for scammers and those who wish to take advantage of others. In a generation stepping into the world of AI, this threat grows exponentially every day.

Other potential reasons for not answering an unknown number include the potential for a telemarketer at 28% of respondents, safety concerns by 27% of respondents, a waste of time selected by 21% of respondents, 'busy' selected by 17%, and other selected by 18% of respondents. When asked, "Have you ever tried to look up the phone number using a reverse phone lookup website?" 58% of respondents answered "Yes," while 42% answered "No."

"Remarkably, our survey highlights the modern reality, as 70% of participants received multiple calls from unknown phone numbers weekly. This statistic reveals the persistent challenge of unknown callers in our daily lives", said Principal CEO Wyatt Doolittle.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to transparency, National Cellular Directory's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as it continues to help people research and reconnect with one another by providing the products and services that cellular users desire.

To learn more about the National Cellular Directory and review the survey results, please visit: https://www.nationalcellulardirectory.com/howto/who-called-me/

About National Cellular Directory

National Cellular Directory is an industry-leading people search company dedicated to delivering innovative products and services that cellular users desire. Founded in 2005, the National Cellular Directory was created to help people research and reconnect with one another by performing cell phone lookups. The company began as a 100% free people search website where a registered member could search for information on other members who also opted into the directory. Since then, the National Cellular Directory has evolved to become an information commerce search engine that provides reverse address lookup, reverse phone number lookup, and a search-by-name function for optimal transparency.

