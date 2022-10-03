Who can bring a wrongful death case in Minnesota?...

Minnesota law is different than many other states says Tyroler Leonard Injury Law

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --If you have lost a loved one in a tragic event caused by someone else's negligence, an immediate family member can initiate a wrongful death claim. Whether the death was caused by a car accident, work accident, or other catastrophic event, a wrongful death lawsuit enables you to recover financial damages to compensate for your loss.

However, Minnesota law requires a surviving spouse or next of kin to petition a judge to appoint a trustee who will then file a lawsuit on the family's behalf. The trustee will also oversee the distribution of damages in a successful wrongful death action. (Minn. Stat. § 573.02 (2021).) Only the trustee can file the suit, not family members themselves. Family members requesting a trustee can include the spouse, children, parents, siblings, and grandparents of the person who died.

Statute of Limitations

The statute of limitations for a wrongful death claim in Minnesota is three years from the date of the death so long as it has not been more than six years from the negligent act causing the death.

Exceptions exist when the wrongful death was caused by a medical professional or in the case of murder. For medical negligence, a wrongful death lawsuit must be commenced within three years of the date of death, but must be within four years of the date of the negligent act. There is no statute of limitations for murder.

Why Choose Us

Choosing the right Minneapolis wrongful death lawyer is one of the most important decisions you'll make. Attorneys Isaac Tyroler and Rachel Sperling Leonard are outstanding. They express compassion and understanding for every client, many of whom have been through tragic experiences. They take each case personally and are entirely focused on getting our clients the justice they deserve. For a free consultation, call us at 651-259-1113.

The law firm has offices in Oakdale and Minneapolis, and represent the entire spectrum of personal injury clients including car accident, dog attack, slip and fall, and work injuries. They have achieved outstanding case results.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Tyroler Leonard Injury Law