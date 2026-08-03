Who Gets Grandma's China? Why Families Should Discuss Personal Belongings Before a Crisis

Grasons shares practical tips during Make-A-Will Month to help families avoid conflict

and confusion over cherished possessions.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August is Make-A-Will Month, a time when many families are encouraged to update estate plans and ensure legal documents are in order. While wills and financial assets often take center stage, estate sale and downsizing experts say one critical area is frequently overlooked: personal belongings.

From family heirlooms and collectibles to furniture, photographs and everyday household items, personal possessions can create unexpected challenges for loved ones when plans have not been discussed in advance.

According to Grasons, one of the nation's leading estate sale and downsizing companies, many families find themselves making difficult decisions during an already emotional time because conversations about personal property never took place.

"Most people spend time planning for financial assets, but few discuss what should happen to the contents of their home," said Rick Yohn, Grasons Brand President. "We've worked with thousands of families and often see stress, confusion and even disagreements that could have been avoided through simple conversations ahead of time."

Experts recommend families discuss items with sentimental value, identify who should receive specific belongings and document the location of important records before a major life transition occurs.

In addition to creating or updating a will, Grasons encourages families to take the following steps:

Create a basic inventory of valuable or meaningful possessions.

Identify family heirlooms and discuss who should inherit them.

Record the stories behind treasured items to preserve family history.

Discuss plans for aging in place, downsizing or future moves.

Establish a plan for donating, gifting or selling unwanted belongings.

"Estate planning is about more than money," Yohn said. "It's about protecting memories, reducing stress for loved ones and ensuring your wishes are understood. The earlier families start these conversations, the easier future transitions become."

For more information and estate planning resources, visit www.grasons.com

About Grasons

Grasons, a member of Evive Brands, specializes in estate sales, downsizing and life-transition services. Through a nationwide network of locally owned businesses, Grasons helps families manage estate settlements, downsizing projects and major life transitions with professionalism, compassion and expertise.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons