Estate Sale Experts Share Insider Tips for Summer Treasure Hunters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As estate sales continue to grow in popularity among bargain hunters, vintage collectors and families searching for one-of-a-kind finds, Grasons is sharing expert advice to help shoppers navigate estate sales like seasoned pros this summer.

From antique furniture and collectibles to home décor and household goods, estate sales have become a go-to destination for consumers looking for unique items at affordable prices. According to Grasons, summer is one of the busiest seasons for estate sale shopping, fueled by downsizing, moving and seasonal home cleanouts.

"Estate sales have evolved into much more than liquidation events," said Rick Yohn, Interim Brand President of Grasons. "People love the excitement of discovering hidden treasures and pieces with history. We're also seeing younger generations embrace estate sales as part of the growing interest in resale shopping and sustainable purchasing."

To help shoppers make the most of the experience, Grasons experts are offering several etiquette and insder tips.

One common misconception is that shoppers must arrive hours early to find the best items.

"Early birds can certainly find great pieces, but many shoppers don't realize that excellent deals are often available later in the sale," said Victor Burke, owner of Grasons of St. Augustine, FL. "Many estate sales offer discounted pricing on later days, giving shoppers opportunities to save even more."

Grasons also encourages shoppers to carefully inspect items before purchasing, particularly furniture, electronics and collectibles.

"We always recommend checking for condition issues, missing parts or signs of wear," said Joe Natale, owner of Grasons of Southern Arizona. "At the same time, estate sales should remain fun and respectful experiences. Shoppers should remember these are family homes connected to important life transitions."

Negotiation etiquette is another topic discussed at estate sales. While some shoppers assume aggressive bargaining is expected, Grasons says respectful communication is key.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with politely asking if there's flexibility on pricing," Yohn said. "But respectful interactions create a much better experience for everyone involved."

Grasons says several summer shopping trends are also emerging this year, including increased demand for vintage kitchenware, mid-century furniture, retro décor, vinyl records and collectible glassware.

Grasons franchise locations nationwide provide estate sale and business liquidation services to help families and businesses through transitions with professionalism, organization and care.

For more information about Grasons estate sale and business liquidation services, visit Grasons.com.

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SOURCE Grasons