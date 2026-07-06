Grasons Recognized As One of Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises Under $100,000

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, a leading estate sale and business liquidation service provider, has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchises under $100,000 for 2026.

Demand for professional estate sale and business liquidation services continues to grow as aging demographics, downsizing trends, and business transitions create increasing demand for trusted experts who can help families and business owners navigate complex life changes. Grasons franchise owners provide turnkey estate sale management, online marketing, valuation expertise, and business liquidation services while building relationships with real estate professionals, senior service providers, attorneys, and local communities.

"Being named one of Entrepreneur's top low-cost franchises is a proud achievement for our entire team," said Rick Yohn, Brand President of Grasons. "We've designed our model to make business ownership attainable without compromising on the quality of support and service we provide to our franchisees and the communities they serve. Our owners aren't simply conducting estate sales—they're helping families through significant life transitions while building meaningful businesses that make a real difference in their local communities."

Grasons equips franchise owners with comprehensive training, proven operating systems, marketing support, proprietary technology, and ongoing coaching to help them launch and grow successful businesses. The franchise model is designed to provide entrepreneurs with a scalable opportunity in a resilient service category that continues to experience strong consumer demand.

The ranking is derived from Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 evaluation, one of the franchise industry's most comprehensive assessments. Brands are evaluated across more than 150 data points, including growth, franchisee support, brand strength, financial stability and costs.

About Grasons

Grasons is the nation's trusted estate sale and business liquidation company, helping families, businesses, and professional partners navigate life's transitions with compassion and expertise. Through professionally managed estate sales, business liquidations, online marketplaces, and personalized client service, Grasons franchise owners simplify complex situations while maximizing value for their clients. As part of the Evive Brands family of franchise companies, Grasons continues to expand nationwide while delivering exceptional support to franchise owners and the communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.grasons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons