Who Has America's Most Benevolent Beard? Vote in the Wahl® Contest That Combines Good Grooming and Goodwill

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/wahl/9415251-en-wahl-benevolent-beards-contest-mens-grooming-2026

Vote for the Most Benevolent Beard in America by Sept. 18, 2026, at

https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards2026

Presenting, the Top 5 Most Benevolent Beards in America (in no order):

Damon Friedman from Tampa, FL, is the President and Founder of SOF Missions, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of the veteran suicide epidemic and supporting veterans struggling after combat. A retired Special Warfare Officer, Damon served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force, completing four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. After experiencing PTSD and a traumatic brain injury from repeated bomb blasts, and losing many close friends to suicide, he turned his personal struggles into a mission to help others. Today, SOF Missions provides veterans with a free five-day, four-night healing program, followed by a full year of care and access to physicians to address both physical and mental trauma.

Mo Wells from Dallas, TX, is a former standout LSU track and field athlete who now trains college and professional athletes through his sports performance career. During his senior year at LSU, he began experiencing pre-stroke symptoms and was diagnosed with a golf ball-sized brain tumor. After undergoing a craniotomy, he credits charitable support and the American Cancer Society with helping him access the care and resources he needed during his recovery. Today, he's passionate about giving back and using his platform to inspire others through resilience, health, and mentorship.

BJ Ganem from Reedsburg, WI, is a Marine Corps veteran and the founder of Sierra Delta, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans rediscover purpose and connection through dogs. While serving in Iraq, his vehicle was struck by an IED, resulting in the amputation of his left leg, a traumatic brain injury, and multiple shrapnel wounds. After facing the challenges of recovery and transition himself, BJ founded Sierra Delta to support fellow veterans. Through dog training grants, educational resources, service opportunities, and a nationwide community, the organization helps veterans heal, build meaningful relationships, and successfully navigate life after military service – all with a support dog by their side.

Robert Cradle from Odenton, MD, has been a barber 40 years and has transformed his passion for grooming into a mission of community service. After a decade in business, he discovered that individuals at a local homeless shelter lacked access to regular grooming services. Robert created Rob's Barbershop Community Foundation (RBCF) focused on bringing grooming to underserved communities. Today, his organization provides grooming services, barbering mentorship, equipment, and resources to shelters, schools, and communities in need. He recently launched an online database to help connect barbers with organizations and individuals who need support, expanding his mission to make grooming services more accessible for all.

Brian Schwartz from Wayne, NJ, is the founder of I Want to Mow Your Lawn, Inc., which began as a simple act of service six years ago. As a new father who had lost his job while caring for a sick parent, Brian found purpose in helping veterans and older neighbors who were struggling to maintain their homes. What started as a single yard project has grown into a nonprofit with more than 1,800 volunteers across all 50 states. The organization connects volunteers with older adults, veterans, and neighbors in need, providing free lawn care relief and restoring dignity through community support.

About the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest

A wealth of whiskered men from across America submitted videos of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity. What kind of charity? As long as it was a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities were considered. Five finalists were chosen, and now public votes will help decide who receives the Grand Prize of $5,000 for himself, $20,000 for the charity of his choice and a visit from the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop for a charity grooming event where barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims.

Voting is open until Sept. 18, 2026, on the contest page at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards2026, you can also get to the page by following @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and @WahlPro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 107th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

Download Images of the Finalists

Download Wahl Mobile Barbershop Images

Download Wahl Mobile Barbershop B-Roll

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation