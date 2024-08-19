Who Has the Most Benevolent Beard in America? Help Wahl Decide Whose Whiskers Will Win It All

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9285851-help-wahl-decide-most-benevolent-beard-in-america/

"Wahl is on a mission to recognize and reward men who are transforming the world for the better, and these five finalists are a great representation of this," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl. "Each of their causes are unique, but they all have one thing in common, they are making a positive impact that can change lives."

Vote for the Most 'Benevolent Beard' in America by Sept. 9, 2024, at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards.

Presenting, the Top 5 Most 'Benevolent Beards' in America (in no order):

Rodney Smith Jr. from Huntsville, AL , was driving and saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn, so he stopped to help. That moment sent him on a path to mowing lawns for the elderly and disabled in his community. Soon, parents saw what he was doing and asked if their kids could get involved. From there, it grew into a national organization with more than 5,000 kids called Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Inc. Kids sign up for the '50 Yard Challenge' to mow 50 yards for free, and if they complete the challenge they earn a personal visit from Rodney, who gifts them with a lawn mower and other lawn care equipment. To date, more than 400 kids have completed the challenge.

from , was driving and saw an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn, so he stopped to help. That moment sent him on a path to mowing lawns for the elderly and disabled in his community. Soon, parents saw what he was doing and asked if their kids could get involved. From there, it grew into a national organization with more than 5,000 kids called Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Inc. Kids sign up for the '50 Yard Challenge' to mow 50 yards for free, and if they complete the challenge they earn a personal visit from Rodney, who gifts them with a lawn mower and other lawn care equipment. To date, more than 400 kids have completed the challenge. Jaime Shepherd from Los Angeles, CA , lost his 18-year-old nephew Kam to gun violence in 2020. A talented football player, cherished friend and beloved son, Kam's death rocked his community. At Kam's memorial service, 300 young men stood together and vowed to make a change, and Kam's mother pledged that she would help them. That was the beginning of Smile 4 Kam. The charity offers college scholarships, financial literacy, job search coaching and mentorship to the youth of South Central Los Angeles.

from , lost his 18-year-old nephew Kam to gun violence in 2020. A talented football player, cherished friend and beloved son, Kam's death rocked his community. At Kam's memorial service, 300 young men stood together and vowed to make a change, and Kam's mother pledged that she would help them. That was the beginning of Smile 4 Kam. The charity offers college scholarships, financial literacy, job search coaching and mentorship to the youth of South Central Los Angeles. Matthew Nadu from Bradenton, FL , left Hollywood and the entertainment industry in 2021 on a search to help men find purpose and meaning in their lives. That led him to permaculture and Echo Farms, an organization that teaches small-scale, natural and sustainable farming methods to millions of people and displaced families around the world so they can provide food for themselves and their communities. By becoming a servant leader and getting back to the land, tackling hunger at the source, Matthew believes this will help people grow hope from the ground up and empower them to live more abundant and fruitful lives.

from , left and the entertainment industry in 2021 on a search to help men find purpose and meaning in their lives. That led him to permaculture and Echo Farms, an organization that teaches small-scale, natural and sustainable farming methods to millions of people and displaced families around the world so they can provide food for themselves and their communities. By becoming a servant leader and getting back to the land, tackling hunger at the source, Matthew believes this will help people grow hope from the ground up and empower them to live more abundant and fruitful lives. Amos Albert from Chicago, IL , is a U.S. Navy veteran who was honorably discharged following an injury while on duty. In 2019, he attended a professional basketball game with Operation Warrior Wishes, an organization that brings thousands of veterans to professional sporting events completely free of charge. On this first trip, Amos saw just how beneficial the organization was to veterans struggling with return to civilian life. Now, Amos dedicates his time to the charity with a mission to honor military heroes and connect veterans from the battlefields to the ballfields.

from , is a U.S. Navy veteran who was honorably discharged following an injury while on duty. In 2019, he attended a professional basketball game with Operation Warrior Wishes, an organization that brings thousands of veterans to professional sporting events completely free of charge. On this first trip, Amos saw just how beneficial the organization was to veterans struggling with return to civilian life. Now, Amos dedicates his time to the charity with a mission to honor military heroes and connect veterans from the battlefields to the ballfields. Joshua Buchter from Philadelphia, PA , is a marketing professional who has donated his expertise to organizing fundraising events for Little Smiles, a charity with a mission to help heal hearts and create little smiles by providing gifts and fun activities to children impacted by serious illness, tragedy and trauma.

About the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest

A wealth of whiskered men from across America submitted videos of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity. What kind of charity? As long as it was a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities were considered. Five finalists were chosen, and now public votes will help decide who receives the Grand Prize of $20,000 for himself, and a visit from Wahl's Mobile Barbershop for a charity fundraising event. Master barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims, and for every trim, Wahl will donate $100 to the winner's charity — up to $5,000. Voting is open until Sept. 9, 2024.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

