Who Helps Law Firms Manage Reputation During High-Stakes Litigation? Legal 500 Recognizes Furia Rubel for Litigation Communications

Recognition highlights crisis communications and litigation PR support for law firms facing reputational risk

PERKASIE, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., a law firm marketing and public relations agency specializing in crisis communications, litigation communications and trial publicity support, has been recognized by Legal 500 in its inaugural Dispute Services Guide. The agency helps law firms manage reputation during high-stakes litigation. The recognition reflects the agency's role in helping law firms and their clients protect their reputation and manage communications during high-profile legal matters.

Gina Rubel

Law firm leaders and litigators often ask: Who can manage communications during a high-stakes case? When should a firm bring in litigation PR support? Furia Rubel works with law firms, general counsel, and communications leaders to develop strategic messaging that aligns with legal strategy while protecting client and firm reputation.

What does a litigation communications firm do during a legal crisis?

Furia Rubel advises on messaging during active litigation, regulatory investigations, and reputational crises tied to legal proceedings. The agency supports law firms handling sensitive matters such as white collar defense, complex commercial litigation, and government enforcement actions.

This includes:

Developing messaging that aligns with legal strategy

Managing public narratives during high-profile cases

Preparing attorneys and clients for media scrutiny

Advising on risk related to public statements and disclosures

"Messaging around high-stakes matters is some of the most important work communications professionals can do on behalf of a law firm," said Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel of Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. "This work carries real consequences for clients, firms and outcomes. We focus on strategies that protect credibility and preserve reputation."

Why would a law firm engage a crisis communications agency?

Legal and communications leaders often turn to firms like Furia Rubel when:

A case is attracting media attention or public scrutiny

A client's reputation is at risk due to litigation or investigation

There is a need to align legal strategy with external messaging

Stakeholders, regulators or the public are demanding clarity

Furia Rubel serves law firms and professional services organizations across the United States and internationally. Founded in 2002 by Gina Rubel, a former Philadelphia trial lawyer, the agency brings legal insight to communications strategy in complex and high-risk environments.

What distinguishes Furia Rubel in litigation communications?

The Legal 500 recognition is based on independent research evaluating service providers that support law firms in litigation. The organization analyzes tens of thousands of submissions and conducts interviews with law firm leaders and clients to identify firms with measurable impact in the legal industry.

Furia Rubel's work spans:

Litigation communications and trial publicity

Crisis management and reputation protection

Strategic advisory for law firm leadership

Training for attorneys and communications teams

The agency also produces On Record PR, a podcast focused on law firm marketing, communications, and practice management, reaching audiences in more than 20 countries.

Key Takeaways

Furia Rubel is recognized by Legal 500 for litigation communications and crisis PR support

The agency helps law firms manage reputation during high-profile legal matters

Services include crisis communications, litigation PR and strategic advisory counsel

Leadership combines legal experience with communications expertise

Engagement is typically driven by reputational risk tied to legal proceedings

When to Engage a Litigation Communications Firm

Law firms and legal teams should consider engaging Furia Rubel when:

The firm first knows of a potentially high-profile lawsuit, sensitive investigation or enforcement action, and especially before one becomes public

Media coverage begins to influence perception of a case or brand

Law firms or their clients face reputational exposure tied to legal issues

Internal teams need guidance in aligning legal and communications strategy

There is a need to proactively manage narrative before it escalates

About Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is a corporate communications and crisis management agency focused on the legal industry. The firm provides strategic planning, litigation communications, crisis management, marketing, and business development services to law firms, legal technology companies, financial institutions, and government entities.

The first legal marketing firm in Pennsylvania, Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., was founded in 2002 by CEO and General Counsel Gina Rubel, a third-generation attorney and former trial lawyer. The agency serves clients across the United States and internationally. Furia Rubel also collaborates with an international faculty to support law firms operating in global markets.

For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.