Who Inspired Me the Most? Learn what I (Harry Javer) learned from Successful Top Entrepreneurs, Artists, & Celebrities I met with

NEW YORK and SAG HARBOR, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been 40 years since I (Harry Javer) have stumbled into the live events business. 3,000 plus events later and I am truly blessed to get up every day and do something that I love. From producing rock concerts to Learning Annex seminars, to B-to-B conferences it's been a great ride. As I start my 5th decade in the business, I've been reflecting on what I've learned along the way from some of the world's top entrepreneurs, artists, and celebrities. Below is a short list of some of the most powerful lessons I have learned:

Frank Zappa : Take your time and pay attention to details. The second lesson was always to be humble and thank those that work for you because large events always take a village. Peter Gabriel : It's OK to be nervous before a show, and why it's so important to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse. Max Weinberg : It's not going to be a linear rise to the top and it's best to get out of your house and take any gig because it's going to lead to good things. Nile Rodgers. When you make it to the top, you need to help others. You need to toss down the ladder and teach others how to climb up. Mark Cuban . You have to be scrappy, hustle, and ABC - Always Be Closing. Tony Robbins : Change your life Instantly and put your mind to it. Don't play the hand you were dealt, instead, deal yourself a new hand.

Work hard, Do what you love, Leave your ego at the door, Never quit, and Pay it forward by giving back. I have been very fortunate to make a living doing something I truly love and I always think about the lessons that these people have taught me and the thousands of helpful hints I gleaned from being around them, hope you can use these too!



Photo Credits:

https://bit.ly/tony-robbins-wiki

https://bit.ly/mark-cuban-harry-javer

https://bit.ly/peter-gabriel-harry-javer



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12848837



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Harry Javer Agency