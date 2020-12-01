Who Inspired Me the Most? Learn what I (Harry Javer) learned from Successful Top Entrepreneurs, Artists, & Celebrities I met with
Harry Javer's personal experiences from working with Frank Zappa, Peter Gabriel, Max Weinberg, Nile Rodgers, Mark Cuban & Tony Robbins. I (Harry Javer) have launched over 3,000 Live Events in my 40 Years of professional experience! I am truly blessed to be entering my 5th Decade and continuing to do what I love. Read this and implement what I learned so you, too, can have a successful career!
Dec 01, 2020, 15:34 ET
NEW YORK and SAG HARBOR, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been 40 years since I (Harry Javer) have stumbled into the live events business. 3,000 plus events later and I am truly blessed to get up every day and do something that I love. From producing rock concerts to Learning Annex seminars, to B-to-B conferences it's been a great ride. As I start my 5th decade in the business, I've been reflecting on what I've learned along the way from some of the world's top entrepreneurs, artists, and celebrities. Below is a short list of some of the most powerful lessons I have learned:
- Frank Zappa: Take your time and pay attention to details. The second lesson was always to be humble and thank those that work for you because large events always take a village.
- Peter Gabriel: It's OK to be nervous before a show, and why it's so important to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse.
- Max Weinberg: It's not going to be a linear rise to the top and it's best to get out of your house and take any gig because it's going to lead to good things.
- Nile Rodgers. When you make it to the top, you need to help others. You need to toss down the ladder and teach others how to climb up.
- Mark Cuban. You have to be scrappy, hustle, and ABC - Always Be Closing.
- Tony Robbins: Change your life Instantly and put your mind to it. Don't play the hand you were dealt, instead, deal yourself a new hand.
Work hard, Do what you love, Leave your ego at the door, Never quit, and Pay it forward by giving back. I have been very fortunate to make a living doing something I truly love and I always think about the lessons that these people have taught me and the thousands of helpful hints I gleaned from being around them, hope you can use these too!
