Who is Edwin Rubis? Getting to Know the Man Serving a 40 Year Sentence For Non-Violent Cannabis Charges - Beard Bros Media

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 56-year old Edwin Rubis has served 27 years of a 40 year federal prison sentence after being convicted on non-violent cannabis related charges in the late 1990s. Cannabis and criminal justice reform advocates are rallying for his release by way of a presidential pardon from the Biden Administration.

Supporters say Edwin's story of redemption and reform make him an ideal candidate, but who is Edwin Rubis?

Rubis was 29 years old with one child and another on the way in 1998 when the DEA arrested him and charged him with conspiracy to distribute cannabis. No drugs, guns, or money were found in Edwin's possession. Still, he was found guilty and sentenced to 40 years.

In the 27 years he has served so far, Rubis has been an exemplary inmate earning three college degrees and completing 30+ rehabilitation programs. Without government intervention, his earliest release date is not until 2031 when he will be 63 years old.

His parents are in their 80s and Edwin wants to see them again. His three adult children have been deprived of their father's presence for most of their lives.

From Edwin Rubis: "I no longer belong in prison. I am not a threat to society. The Bureau of Prisons has categorized me as a low non-violent offender for recidivism purposes. I am a non-violent cannabis offender. I believe in redemption. I am a compassionate and relatable individual who does not judge others by their culture, creed, or religion, but by the intentions of their heart. I am honest and loyal; responsible and accountable. I deserve a second chance at life."

About Freedom Grow

Freedom Grow is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c3 organization helping cannabis prisoners regain freedom while supporting their sacrifices through 'The Wish Program'. The Wish Program helps prisoners with commissary money, books, magazines, family outreach, and public education.

This news article contains the opinion of Bill Levers, and while subjective, the facts of the story do not intend to present false or misleading information on the convicted individual or the legal matter and facts herein.

