"Who is Moab", A People-First Approach to Destination Storytelling, Debuts by the Moab Office of Tourism and reelCreative

MOAB, Utah, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new approach to destination marketing is taking shape in Moab, Utah, where Moab Office of Tourism and Illinois-based creative agency reelCreative have launched Who is Moab, a four-part documentary-style series that redefines how destinations connect with modern travelers.

Now live on the Discover Moab website, the series represents a shift away from traditional tourism campaigns focused solely on landscapes and attractions, instead placing the people behind the destination at the center of the story.

Official trailer for Who is Moab. Created in partnership with the Moab Office of Tourism, the series takes a people first approach to destination storytelling. Speed Speed

View the full series at https://www.reelcreativeco.com/motion/who-is-moab

At a time when travel trends indicate a growing desire for emotional connection and authentic experiences, Who is Moab explores the lives of artists, guides, business owners, and locals who have made Moab their home by offering audiences a deeper understanding of the place beyond its iconic scenery.

"This is about moving past the highlight reel," said Matthew Klein, co-founder of reelCreative. "Travelers today are not just choosing where to go, they are choosing how they want to feel when they get there. The people who shape a destination are often the reason it becomes meaningful. That is the story we set out to tell."

The four-episode series was designed as a cinematic, documentary-driven experience, capturing each subject in their natural environment and focusing on their personal connection to Moab. The approach focuses on keeping things real, capturing natural sound and genuine moments to create a story that brings viewers closer to the way of life.

Unlike traditional campaigns that prioritize broad promotional messaging, Who is Moab aims to deepen engagement, encourage longer stays, and give returning visitors a new reason to explore the destination through a different lens.

The project also reflects a broader shift within the tourism industry, where destinations are beginning to move from transactional marketing toward storytelling that builds emotional connection and long-term affinity.

"The landscapes around Moab are gorgeous and inspiring. But the real secret sauce here is the small local community of guides, outfitters, and artists: if you're looking for what makes Moab truly special, make time to chat with the locals and hire a guide!" said Ali Harford of the Moab Office of Tourism.

For reelCreative, the project represents a growing role in shaping how destinations communicate their identity in a crowded and competitive travel landscape.

"We are seeing a gap between what destinations are and how they are presented," Klein added. "Many campaigns still focus on what you can do there. Fewer focus on why it matters. This model allows destinations to tell stories that are harder to replicate and more meaningful to the audience."

The series was produced as a full-service effort by reelCreative, from concept development through production and post. The team spent two weeks on location in Moab capturing the stories that shape the series, working with an emphasis on efficiency and adaptability. With a smaller, nimble crew, reelCreative is able to deliver high-quality storytelling while staying flexible and cost-conscious for destination partners.

With the release of Who is Moab, reelCreative is positioning this approach as a scalable model for other tourism organizations seeking to create deeper connections with their audiences.

About reelCreative

reelCreative is an Illinois-based creative media agency creating story-driven video and photography for brands, destinations, and organizations. The agency crafts visuals that stand out in crowded spaces and create real connection.

Known for thoughtful storytelling and high production standards, reelCreative's work has appeared in statewide and national campaigns across broadcast, digital, and out-of-home platforms, including Times Square and HBO Max. Rooted in the Midwest and working wherever the story leads, reelCreative believes strong stories travel and deserve to be seen. Learn more at reelcreativeco.com.

About Moab Office of Tourism

Moab, Utah is a town of nearly 6,000 people, nestled between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. The Moab Office of Tourism works to promote experiences that are welcoming, extraordinary, and sustainable for the small town that supports them.

Learn more at DiscoverMoab.com

SOURCE reelCreative