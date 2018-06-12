Who is poised to lead the global Quantum Computing supremacy race?

Quantum computing technologies have the potential to change long-held dynamics in commerce, intelligence, military affairs, and the strategic balance of power. If you have been paying attention to the news on quantum computing, then you know that something big is stirring in the quantum world.

In a way that was unheard of five years ago, quantum physicists are now partnering with corporate tech giants in order to develop quantum computing capabilities and technologies that will become the foundation of a second information age. Advances in quantum computer design, fault-tolerant algorithms, and new fabrication technologies are now transforming this "holy grail" technology into a realistic program poised to surpass traditional computation in specific applications. With these new developments, the key question that companies are asking is not whether there will be a quantum computer, but who will build it and benefit from it.

Significant economic interests as well as considerable computational scaling have driven the world's biggest corporations and numerous government agencies to work on quantum processor technologies and/or quantum software, either on their own or through partnerships. Their ambition reflects a broader transition, taking place at start-ups and academic research labs alike: to move from pure science towards engineering. Companies such as Intel, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NEC, Raytheon, Fujitsu, NTT, Nokia, BT, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, Mitsubishi, HP, SK Telecom, Alibaba, and KPN are all investing in developing impressive quantum computing technologies.

The fierce competition at the national industrial and academic level is leading to a race for quantum supremacy. The competitors are all worthy of respect, especially because they are striving for supremacy not just over each other, but over a problem so big and so complex, that anybody's success is everybody's success.

Near-term expectations for quantum computing range from solving optimization problems, quantum-encrypted communications, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing & logistics and smart retail, to quantum computing services in the cloud and molecular structure research. Smaller quantum computers will make other contributions to industry (energy, logistics etc.), defense and national security intelligence markets, as well as other markets spanning from drug design to finance. Even simple quantum computers can tackle classes of problems that choke conventional machines, such as optimizing trading strategies or pulling promising drug candidates from scientific literature.

Who will lead the race for quantum supremacy?

