WHO IS SHE? The Queen of Brands CEO of SHE Beverage Company & Women's Football League Association

LANCASTER, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and Mega Brand Creator of a Women Black Owned Company, Lupe Rose is now a successful player in the Professional League Category. With the accomplishments and launch of "The Women's Football League Association" the implementation of the first Women's College Tackle Football Series, and the enactment of Girls Highschool & Pee Wee Little League Football, Rose is setting the world on fire as Sports channels and Media outlets from around the globe are flocking for the full story.

It was October 19th, 2019 that the City of Las Vegas Proclaimed October 19th WFLA Day in their City. Since that life-changing day for women around the world, Rose has attracted Celebrity & Esteemed Franchise Owners from all over the U.S. Additionally, Rose has met with 6 States and has been provided the approval to build 6 Women's Football Arenas that will support and compliment Women's Football as profit centers to the league. In a recent interview, Rose details additional profit centers which will provide the league financial stability in compensating their athletes professionally.

Rose has built a Full Sports Production Studio, a Women's Sports TV Network, "Draft Dames" the first Women's Sports Betting Service Provider which will detail Women's Fantasy Football, and has made all the right strategic partnerships to offer women the opportunity to play Women's Professional Football and the world is taking notice. Franchise owners have conducted combines, physically and virtually, 2 professional drafts and have already made headlines as The Los Angeles Fames already offered a Multi-Million Dollar Contract to one of its athletes.

When asked about the difference in game play, Rose has already applied the leagues own set of rules, executing 12-minute Quarters and a 20 Minute ½ Time which will provide A-List Entertainment at every game attracting fans for a 2 for 1 entertainment experience. Rose also created the Diamond Bowl as the Leagues Bowl of Champions which compliments the slogan "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend". The WFLA has already proven to be a next level dimension bringing a new dynamic to an already exciting and established game. It is an elite league which will become recognized as the first ever women's pro organization to implement full tackle in its play.

Rose has also attracted several producers, executive producers and networks to detail a Docu-Series which she has named "For the Love of HER Game" featuring several spin off series' with Multi-Award Winning Music Artist JaRule; owner of The New York Stars franchise, whose GM is NFL great Plaxico Burrus, Ms. Debra Antney, franchise owner of Atlanta Amazons, Executive Producer and mother of Waka Flaka, whose GM is NFL All Star Jeremy Mincey, and Thomasina Perkins-Washington who recently announced a host of Celebrities and Athletes to her recent debut of new Capital Public Relations Franchise "The Washington DC Women's Football Team."

This CEO & Visionary is set to make history as she continues to add to her illustrious list of accomplishments including plans to build 2 HBCU Campuses offering Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the West Coast.

Lupe Rose wants to be on the record, and for the fans to know, the WFLA is the only organization of its type to develop and execute equal pay for equal play. There will be Eastern and Western Conferences for the league, and while the female athletes tackle their opponents on the field, she promises to keep Women's Empowerment, and Equal Opportunities at the forefront of her organization while seeking gains for female athletes in football.

As a final note, Rose was asked what she envisions for the future of the sport? "A hundred years from now I'd like my name noted for being instrumental in paving the way for girls to play full tackle women's football." I want to be recognized as the first-ever Women's Football Organization to execute the full tackle sport like no other Women's Professional organization has delivered, with compensations to match.

The WFLA definitely scores its first touchdown for introducing the world to an innovative female football league!

About Your Company: SHE Beverage Company and The Women's Football League Association is Women Owned, and a nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer". Regardless, SHE has not backed down and or been affected by Bud at all. "The Queen of Beverages"; SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last five years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT. Brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing Water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Walmart, Target, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, and more.

The Women's Football League Association (WFLA) is the first Women's Professional Football sports organization to execute and develop professional women's football with equal pay for equal play. The WFLA scores while introducing its first Women's Football League Association with both Western and Eastern Conferences. The WFLA is designed to create the largest and most competitive Women's Professional Full-Tackle Football League in the world. The league introduces the first-ever Professional Football League for Women, fighting for Womens Equality, and gains recognition in its fight with introducing the only Women's Pro Football League.

