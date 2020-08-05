Who is Shots Box? the Brand Delivering Craft Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShotsBox is a monthly subscription service and retail experience that brings craft spirits from around the country directly to consumers' doorstep. Every month, subscribers receive a box of 10 50ml of craft spirits from across the United States, expertly curated and matched based on their specific tastes, helping them discover new and exciting drinks beyond what they can get at the local liquor store.

Founded in 2017, the company aimed to deliver a unique retail experience for discerning alcohol consumers, a demographic which has since exploded since the emergence of the pandemic. COVID-19 has altered consumer behavior, and the alcohol industry is no exception. Consumers are perfecting their at-home drinking experiences, opting for higher quality, less mainstream alternatives to familiar favorites. Shots Box satisfies those needs, introducing subscribers to new options with the most exclusive craft, artisanal spirits and liquors. Subscribers can also leave and exchange authentic reviews of liquors they've tried with one another to help nail down the perfect liquor.

The convenience of monthly delivery supports public safety, preventing the need for extra trips to the liquor store and reduces waste through the volume and different variety of flavors of minis that consumers receive; if a subscriber isn't completely in love with one of the selections, they aren't struck with a 750ml or 1.5L bottle to finish.

"Shots Box is continuously innovating and developing the future of modern liquor sales," says J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "Our subscribers are more informed than the average alcohol consumer, and it's no surprise with how many different brands and flavors they're exposed to each month. When customers discover a flavor they love, they can choose to buy a full-size bottle of that specific liquor. The tasting menu we provide to consumers helps them be more selective while reducing waste, which I think is a big part of any modern enterprise."

In addition to being connected with the most exclusive, high-quality liquors and spirits, the Shots Box rewards program enables subscribers to get rewarded for leaving reviews, referrals, social media shares, and ordering online, and they earn points which can be redeemed for Shots Box gift cards and other Shots Box merchandise.

Shots Box is a monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled liquors curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis monthly of the best liquors from around the country and connects them online to share their experiences with other consumers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

