Who Is The Best Sinus Surgeon In Seattle?

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Santos of Sinusitis In Seattle is one of the top sinus surgeons in the Pacific Northwest. At the forefront of many industry advancements, Dr. Santos uses the most advanced sinus surgery techniques such as stealth sinus surgery, balloon sinuplasty, and functional endoscopic surgery to reduce recovery, lessen risk and discomfort, and make sinus surgery more effective.

Stealth sinus surgery uses imaging technology like a CT scan to map out a patient's anatomy before surgery. Not only does Dr. Santos study and plan the surgery beforehand, but advanced technology also pinpoints the position of the surgical instruments during surgery. This reduces trauma to the nasal and sinus cavities which reduces pain and recovery time. It also allows Dr. Santos to be more precise for better, long term results.

One of the newest sinus surgery techniques, balloon sinuplasty , involves widening the sinuses with a balloon. Balloon sinus surgery can sometimes be performed under local anesthesia which eliminates risks associated with general anesthesia and leads to a quicker, more comfortable recovery. As a fairly new procedure, Dr. Santos is one of the few Seattle sinus surgeons who has performed this technique for over a decade.

Finally, functional endoscopic sinus surgery is the most advanced form of traditional sinus surgery. It is one of the most effective types of sinus surgery and can treat most causes of sinusitis. Dr. Santos has performed hundreds of these surgeries throughout his career making him one of the best surgeons for sinus surgery.

Many patients note Dr. Santos's skill. One patient said, "My sinus surgery brought excellent results. Dr. Santos set my expectations perfectly. His calm and professional demeanor made the overall experience outstanding. I can't say enough about the positive results and experience."

About David Santos: Dr. David Santos is a board-certified otolaryngologist who performs cutting edge sinus surgery in Seattle, Burien, and Renton at Sinusitis In Seattle . With over thirty years of extensive, hands-on experience, Dr. Santos uses non-invasive techniques that make sinus surgery less painful and more effective. Having served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Otolaryngology at Valley Hospital, Dr. Santos offers specialized expertise and top surgical skills to every patient.

