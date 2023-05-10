Dr. Javad Sajan At Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Is The Best Plastic Surgeon In America

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan, is the number #1 plastic surgeon in the US based on his revolutionary surgical techniques and dedication to patients. Alongside his traditional cosmetic procedures such as breast augmentation , tummy tucks , and Brazilian butt lifts , he also has championed gender affirming procedures including FTM top surgery , facial feminization , and MTF breast augmentation .

Who Is The Best Plastic Surgeon For Breast Augmentation?

Breast augmentation is one of the most popular plastic surgeries in the United States and Dr. Javad Sajan is the best plastic surgeon for breast augmentation. Getting the best results possible depends on choosing the right plastic surgeon. Dr. Javad Sajan has performed countless breast augmentation surgeries on both cisgender and transwomen. He also performs all major types of breast augmentation including inframammary, periareolar, transaxillary , and transumbilical breast augmentation .

Who Is The Best FTM Top Surgeon In The USA?

Dr. Sajan is the best FTM top surgeon in the USA. More surgeons in the United States now perform FTM top surgery. However, few perform high volume and patient-centered drainless top surgery. Dr. Sajan offers patients customization options such as the shape of their incisions: curved, follow the pec, or straight as well as nipples or no nipples. This level of individualization is unique and makes Dr. Sajan the best top surgeon in the United States and explains why his patients come from around the world.

Dr. Javad Sajan's patients also detail why he is the best plastic surgeon in the US, "My whole experience with Dr. Sajan and his team has been incredible. All the staff is so friendly and helpful. Dr. Sajan is extremely knowledgeable and cares about you as a person not just a patient. Beyond that my results so far have been great, during the healing process they were always readily available to help. I couldn't be happier with my whole experience."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is one of America's top plastic surgeons. He livestreams surgeries on Snapchat as part of his dedication to transparency in the operating room. Dr. Sajan is also the host of the Plastic Surgeon Podcast and is featured in the documentary series, realdrseattle , on YouTube.

