SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is the top plastic surgeon in Seattle. With years of experience as a plastic surgeon, Dr. Sajan has directly led to many innovations within the field of plastic surgery. His dedication to constant advancement and his patients' experience can attest to Dr. Sajan's status as the top plastic surgeon in Seattle .

Through his career in plastic surgery, Dr. Sajan has been at the forefront of innovation. One of his first successes involved creating the Advanced Facial Simulator, a tool that training plastic surgeons use to learn various plastic surgeries. Additionally, Dr. Sajan continues to evolve his surgical techniques. For example, Dr. Sajan is among one of the only plastic surgeons in the United States who will perform a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck together.

Dr. Sajan's dedication to gender affirming surgeries and his transgender patients also sets him apart as the top plastic surgeon in Seattle. Dr. Sajan performs the most transgender top surgeries in Washington State and is frequently recommended within the trans community for his respectful manner. He was among the first to offer this life changing surgery in Seattle.

Textbook author, podcast host, and creator of Scar Protocol are just some of Dr. Sajan's other accomplishments and accolades. His patients also often have good feedback concerning their experience. One review says, "Highly recommend. Dr. Sajan is the best in the practice. The team is wonderful and welcoming. 9 months post op I'm absolutely thrilled with my results!! I couldn't see any way it could be any better than it is. He did wonderful with my surgery the results are immaculate and the follow up care is incredible."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is Seattle's leading plastic surgeon. Performing hundreds of plastic surgery procedures every year, Dr. Sajan is sought out by patients from all around Washington, the United States, and the globe. His standard of care is one of the highest and he is often cited as one of the top plastic surgeons in Seattle. Dr. Sajan specializes in breast augmentation , tummy tuck , mommy makeover , and transgender top surgery .

Contact: realdrseattle Medical Marketing

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allure Esthetic