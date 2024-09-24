Who Knew a Forensic Device Could Look This Good? Spectrometer-Microscope Regula 5006 Takes Design Trophy

RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, is announcing that its portable spectrometer-microscope Regula 5006 has received the Bronze Award for Analytical Instrument Industrial Design by Instrument Business Outlook (IBO) . This award recognizes Regula 5006 for packing enhanced functionality and advanced technologies needed by forensic experts into an innovative and aesthetically striking design.

The IBO Industrial Design Awards honor scientific instruments that not only perform at a high level but also stand out for their visual appearance and ergonomic design. Regula 5006 was celebrated for its compact yet powerful design. Its balance of functionality and style exemplifies Regula's commitment to delivering advanced forensic solutions with intuitive, user-centered designs.

Developed in-house from scratch, Regula 5006 was designed with the needs of forensic experts in mind. Its portability, weight distribution, and intuitive control button placement make the device versatile enough to handle diverse forensic tasks in various environments.

"First and foremost, ergonomics and portability were key considerations. Regula 5006 is used both in the stationary laboratory and in the field, and it was essential that the design reflected this flexibility. Additionally, we needed to respond effectively to the challenge of fitting a wide set of functions of the device into a compact design since Regula 5006 combines both a microscope and a spectrometer and allows to perform a great variety of tasks, from examining multiple types of documents to various criminal evidence," says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula. "We are honored and happy to get this acknowledgment of our work that praises both the style and usability of our unique device."

The IBO Industrial Design Awards 2024 adds to Regula's growing list of global recognition:

Earlier this year, Regula won the Global InfoSec Awards for the second time in a row for its commitment to expertise in developing hardware and software identity verification solutions.

for the second time in a row for its commitment to expertise in developing hardware and software identity verification solutions. Also, the company gained silver in the 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity in the Identity Proofing and Corroboration category for securing identity verification processes in various industries across the world.

in the Identity Proofing and Corroboration category for securing identity verification processes in various industries across the world. At the beginning of 2024, Frost & Sullivan accoladed Regula with the Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The analysts recognized the company as a pioneer and industry leader in identity verification solutions.

About Instrument Business Outlook

Instrument Business Outlook (IBO) is the leading source of news, data and analysis for the $80 billion laboratory tools industry. It is published twice monthly by Strategic Directions International (SDI), a business intelligence firm in the highly specialized field of analytical and life science instruments. SDI is part of Science and Medicine Group, a research and advisory firm serving the life science, analytical instrument and diagnostic industries.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

