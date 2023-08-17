"Who Okayed This?! The Riveting Life of Grant Davis" is the Diary of a Man at Death's Door: P.E. Barrington Delivers thrilling #1 Bestseller Based on True Events!

News provided by

Philip E. Barrington

17 Aug, 2023, 08:47 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.E. Barrington, the internationally acclaimed award-winning author announces his Amazon #1 Bestseller "Who Okayed This?! The Riveting Life of Grant Davis" is a gripping thriller based on true events.

If you are looking for a novel that will keep you on the edge of your seat, look no further than "Who Okayed This?! The Riveting Life of Grant Davis" by Philip E. Barrington.

This award-winning novel will keep you hooked from start to finish. It's based on a true story of a man who was betrayed by his friends and had to run for his life from the perils of corruption from both sides of the law.

The novel tells the story of Grant Davis, a successful businessman who had everything he wanted: money, fame, power and friends. But one night, he discovered that his friends were not who they seemed to be. They had been secretly working with the police and the mob to frame him for a crime he did not commit. Now, Grant is on the run, trying to clear his name and stay alive!

The story is a gripping thriller that takes the reader on a roller coaster ride of twists and turns. It won the 2022 Stellar Book Award for the portrayal of a man in crisis and has also received glowing reviews from critics and readers alike. It has been praised for its fast-paced plot, realistic characters and suspenseful twists.

As seen on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX. Featured in LA Weekly, Entrepreneur Magazine and more...

"LA Weekly" described it as "a thrilling true story that will keep you on the edge of your seat".

"Influencive" wrote "It's a rollercoaster ride on how someone's life can be turned upside-down in a split second!"

"Amazon" review "Mesmerized from the very first page to the last page!" 

