Who Says Mainframes and The Cloud Don't Mix? Treehouse Software Collaborates with Tidal Migrations to Offer Comprehensive, Scalable Enterprise Mainframe-to-Cloud Migration

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse Software, Inc. is pleased to announce an agreement with Toronto-based Tidal Migrations to offer enterprise customers a complete Mainframe-to-Cloud data replication and migration solution that provides fast, easy, and secure access to the Cloud. This alliance offers mainframe customers Treehouse's unequalled combination of decades worth of mainframe systems experience and comprehensive data replication capabilities, and Tidal Migration's leading platform for application-centric discovery and analysis to provide customers with the data-driven insights necessary to replatform and refactor applications for the Cloud.

Treehouse Software and Tidal Migrations

When assessing an application portfolio for modernization, most organizations see a Mainframe system and quickly move on. This should not be the case. If looking to either modernize a mainframe application, or simply distribute a mainframe database to the cloud, customers can now analyze that application for both its technical complexity, as well as its business value, and start the voyage to the cloud.

Tidal Migrations provides the assessment and Treehouse Software's tcVISION product can move or sync a mainframe database with either AWS or Azure. What does that mean? It means that customers can continue running their mainframe-based production workloads on the mainframe, while developing the re-architected application using the same data in the Cloud.

Treehouse Software's tcVISION, is a powerful and mature software product designed for real-time and bi-directional data replication. tcVISION's GUI modeling and mapping, and ease of migrating data to the Cloud makes it an ideal choice for modernizing large mainframe environments. tcVISION provides the quality of service required by enterprise data workloads for security, availability, and scalability.

"Our customers often left the mainframe applications out of their analysis of the applications in their portfolio thinking that transformation was not an option," says David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations. "Now these apps are treated like any other with Treehouse providing a straightforward path to empowering the cloud-transition."

Try the Tidal Migrations Platform and Tools for free: https://get.tidalmg.com/

"Through this exciting new collaboration, Treehouse Software provides globally proven mainframe data delivery capabilities, and the customer benefits from modernization of their data while achieving Cloud readiness confidence ensured by the Tidal Migrations platform," said Joseph Brady, Director of Business Development and AWS Alliance Lead at Treehouse Software.

Read about tcVISION on the AWS Partner Network Blog: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/apn/real-time-mainframe-data-replication-to-aws-with-tcvision-from-treehouse-software/

About Treehouse Software, Inc.

Since 1982, Treehouse Software has been serving enterprises worldwide with industry-leading mainframe-related software products and outstanding technical support. Treehouse is an AWS Technology Partner and is a global leader in providing solutions for real-time and bi-directional data replication between a variety of mainframe and non-mainframe sources, including (Mainframe): VSAM, IMS, Db2, CA Datacom, Adabas, and CA IDMS; and (Non-mainframe): Amazon RDS Aurora, Amazon MySQL/MariaDB, Amazon RDS PostgreSQL, Amazon RDS Oracle, Amazon RDS SQL Server, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Kafka, MongoDB, Hadoop, and many more.

http://www.treehouse.com

About Tidal Migrations

Our mission is to empower our customers' application portfolio assessment with a business-first approach and our standardized framework. This is underpinned by the Tidal Migrations platform and underlying tools; Tidal Tools and DNS Tools. The platform captures all of the data from various discovery and assessment tools and provides a single-source-of-truth for managing the cloud voyage of each application in the portfolio, all the way from goal setting to transition execution in a collaborative format. Tidal Migrations has partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

https://tidalmigrations.com/

Press Contact: Joseph Brady (+1.724.759.7070 x110; 230489@email4pr.com)

SOURCE Treehouse Software, Inc.