Who Says Podcasts Are Just For Listening?

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the inspiration and excitement of young and old listeners alike, the Spotify- and Apple-acclaimed Story Seeds Podcast™ has just released an activity book called Imagination Lab: Experiments in Creativity . The book is inspired by the podcast, which brings young people and best-selling authors to the collaboration table to grow stories together, and is hosted by uber-librarian Betsy Bird. The independent and award-winning studio, Literary Safari, launched the podcast last spring, just as the world was on the cusp of massive closures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. A perfect fit for kids, families, and story-loving adults during this time of self-quarantine and home-based learning, the podcast has been listed on dozens of podcast recommendation lists including The New York Times , Wired , Today.com , and Stuff.co.nz .

Imagination Lab: Experiments in Creativity Each page contains episode-inspired creative fun.

The Imagination Lab activity book will be a multimedia, interactive experience. It features QR codes to easily access and listen to each podcast episode and blast off on creative adventures during and after listening. It is being printed on-demand by independent publisher Literary Safari, as an answer to podcast listeners'—both parents and teachers—requests for more tools to empower children's imaginations. The book will feature over 80 pages of episode-inspired activities. It is a spin off from the web zines that producers of the podcast published over the summer and which were featured in Good Housekeeping's "The 20 Best Workbooks for Kids to Keep Them Learning All Year Long."

Each QR code in the book will spark readers to dig into an episode of The Story Seeds Podcast's first season. Activities include graphic organizers for young people to create their own stories, articles about themes on the show, flash fiction and poetry, arts and crafts projects, do-it-yourself STEM projects, and story seed writing prompts. Readers will also receive exclusive writing tips from the diverse, best-selling authors on the show, including Jason Reynolds, Dan Gutman, Aram Kim, Chris Grabenstein, and Carlos Hernandez.

"Podcasts are about so much more than just listening! We're so excited to offer this interactive experience to our listeners, old and new," says publisher Sandhya Nankani. "This activity book, paired with the podcast, will provide a launching pad for hundreds of amazing stories and experiments."

The activity book can be ordered at storyseedspodcast.com. Customers will enjoy free domestic shipping through December 6, 2020.

Media Contact: Kayla Fedeson, [email protected], 201-870-1215

Quick Links

Order Book

Website

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Spotify

Simplecast

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

ABOUT THE STORY SEEDS PODCAST: The Story Seeds Podcast models the magic that sparks when diverse authors and children collaborate to grow a child's story idea into an original story. Season One features best-selling children's authors including Jason Reynolds, Dan Gutman, Aram Kim, Chris Grabenstein, and Carlos Hernandez. www.storyseedspodcast.com

ABOUT LITERARY SAFARI: Literary Safari, publisher of The Story Seeds Podcast, is an children's media studio committed to creating inclusive kids and family media. Its literacy app HangArt was recognized as one of Common Sense Media's Best of EdTech in 2016. www.literarysafari.com

SOURCE Literary Safari

Related Links

https://www.literarysafari.com/

