Who Wants to Get Paid For Using the Social Internet? meggalife.com Bets Everyone Does

The U.S. savings rate is ranked just 136th in the world and without improvement, Americans face a dire future. Realistically, it is hard for most working people to build up long-term savings and retirement funds but by using meggalife's online applications, which aim to provide comparable functionality to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google Search, users accrue points called "meggapoints."

Just by online activity, meggapoints accumulate over time and are convertible into a cash distribution through an investment savings account. This new model is a private-sector solution to America's savings and retirement crisis that all parties can embrace, as it enables people to save and accumulate a long-term asset.

Megga, Inc. Spokesperson Katalina Remusat explained, "Our launch coincides with the growing sentiment of consumers frustrated by big internet companies monetizing personal data on top of the billions in advertising revenue they generate from users' online activity. Now, meggalife.com enables users to benefit from their online activity, accumulating meggapoints, which will help provide a more secure financial future."

Net advertising revenue generated from meggalife digital platform is invested in an independent trust which is ultimately shared with all participating meggalife users. The cash amount a user receives is based upon the number of meggapoints a user accumulates relative to the aggregate points of all other users.

Users also have a say in how funds are invested. The trust invests funds based on the preferences of the investment club members – essentially crowdsourcing the portfolio allocation. Based on anticipated user growth, HUTN expects the Trust to grow into the billions and EF Hutton, HUTN's investment firm subsidiary, is the advisor to the trust.

To participate and have input on the allocation of funds, users need to join Beanstalk Club, a free investment club. Then all you need is an account to start collecting points. Every user is treated as the owner of their own business and generating value from their online activity.

"One way to think of it is this – imagine getting paid to mow your own lawn – it would be like free money because you're going to mow it anyway," Remusat continued. "In this case, you're going to go online to use social networks and online services anyway – you may as well get paid for it." It is, essentially, a form of crowdfunding where everyone gets paid. There is a catch, however.

Meggalife needs to have a large number of registered users to attract major advertisers. Given the value it provides users, company officials expect millions of registered users during the first year based on partnerships and affiliate programs underway.

"It's a compelling value proposition," said Remusat. "Registration is free and crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe have already proven that everyone wants free money. We are also confident that advertisers will prefer this platform due to its patriotic mission to enhance the financial security of all Americans and that users will favor our advertisers."

"Meggalife is a user revolution," said Chris Daniels, president of Megga, Inc. "Users increasingly recognize that their data, time and online activity have significant value, and yet they're not receiving a dime for their efforts. Social media applications and online tools generate hundreds of billions annually in advertising revenue and users should expect to receive their fair share."

Users do not want to give up social networking, they just want a network that benefits them and cares about their needs and online security. Meggalife boldly challenges the current models with a user-centric option, leading an online rebellion and the next iteration of online activity – Web 3.0. Meggalife's value is compelling because users can immediately begin accumulating assets with just a few hours per week of online activity.

Meggalife's initial offering includes social networking, email, search, news and entertainment services. More than a dozen additional applications are already in development and scheduled for release in the near future, including mobile phone services, music and file sharing, communications, dating and employment tools. Users can register for free at www.meggalife.com.

As a user-focused platform, meggalife.com takes user interests and concerns to heart and does not allow any third-party direct access to its user data and user accounts. Meggalife therefore avoids data access issues that have surfaced with other big internet company and led users to start the #deletefacebook campaign. Furthermore, meggalife.com is also combatting the problem of "fake news" by avoiding news filters that other social networks impose on users. In contrast, meggalife.com allows users to customize their news feed. See the website for full details on the point system and funds distribution.

In addition to individual savings opportunities, schools, bloggers and other groups have opportunities to earn money just by helping to grow the meggalife user base. A series of challenges have been set up that offer monetary and point rewards based on the number of users added as a result of the organization's efforts. Currently, there are challenges for colleges, high schools, bloggers, and organizations of faith, non-profits and even families. The desktop version of meggalife is launching in Beta now with mobile apps soon to follow.

Meggalife is an online platform that benefits users and protects their data privacy. It is offered by Megga, Inc., a subsidiary of HUTN Inc. Meggalife has been under development for two years and funded by EF Hutton, an affiliate and leader in digital finance and investment services. For more information, visit www.meggalife.com.

