Who What Wear Debuts First Beauty Experience in Los Angeles

"We're so thrilled to bring Who What Wear beauty content to life with first installment of The Lineup in our hometown of L.A.," said Hillary Kerr, chief content officer and co-founder of Who What Wear. "The event is a personalized beauty journey where consumers can interact with products and learn about all things beauty, skincare, haircare, and more. Guests will experience the type of access that Who What Wear editors have to the best beauty products, treatments, brands, and experts. The experience is complete with Instagrammable moments, master classes taught by experts in the field, influencer visits, and more, all in one fantastic space in L.A."

Since The Lineup is an immersive experience that will showcase the can't-live-without, editor-favorite products across skincare, makeup, and haircare that deserve a spot in everyone's lineup, it only made sense for Who What Wear to partner with the very best in technology, Dyson. Guests at the event can expect to see a number of activations from the brand over the weekend, such as a one-of-a-kind photo op where attendees will be blown away (literally) by a life-size Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in a can't-miss, made-for-Instagram moment. Plus, all day Saturday, Dyson will be hosting complimentary appointments at its Blown-Away Hair Bar, where guests who signed up in advance will get to pick from a menu of three hairstyles. In addition to these activations, Dyson is integrated throughout the various stations for guests to interact with the products firsthand.

As consumers journey through beauty stations grouped by category—It List, Eye Intensity, Lip Service, Brow Down, The Skin Ritual, Body Language, Good Hair Day, and Wellness Lounge—they will be able to explore recommended products from over 70 brands, including Dior, Pat McGrath, Urban Decay, Clé de Peau Beauté, Versed, Nudestix, Laura Mercier, and many more.

The Lineup will be open Friday the 13th and Saturday the 14th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as Sunday the 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. While the lab is open to the general public, attendees must RSVP for master classes to reserve a spot. For more information about The Lineup and to reserve your spot for a master class, please visit https://www.thelineupbywww.com/. Can't make it? Follow along on social via #thelineupbywww.

MASTER CLASSES

FRIDAY NIGHT: 6:30 P.M. One Holiday Look 3 Ways With Kelsey Deenihan

You've probably seen her work on celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Millie Bobby Brown, or have spotted her glittery eye looks on Instagram, but now you can experience Kelsey Deenihan's magic IRL as she shows us how to take one holiday look from simple to wow.

SATURDAY MORNING: 10 A.M. Celeb-Inspired Beauty Looks With Top Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff

Now you can learn everything you've ever wanted to know about flawless skin and makeup application. Iconic celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff creates Chanel beauty looks for some of the biggest stars—from Margot Robbie to Priyanka Chopra—and will show you how to get their looks as she takes you through her red carpet beauty process.

SATURDAY NIGHT: 6:30 P.M. Braided Hairstyles That'll Take Your Holiday Looks to the Next Level With Justine Marjan

The woman behind the hairstyles of some of our favorite celebrities is here, and we can't wait to put her to work. Justine Marjan is showing us how to create three different braid looks on various hair lengths and textures while incorporating accessories into each.

SUNDAY MORNING: 10 A.M. 2020 Beauty Trends, According to 4 Female Founders

Panelists: Linda Wells (founder of Flesh Beauty), Suzi Weiss-Fischmann (founder of OPI), Lesley Thornton (founder of Klur), and Taylor Frankel (co-founder of Nudestix)

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: 2 P.M. Fireside Chat With Brow Queen Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills

The queen of brows needs no introduction. Come learn from industry pro Anastasia Soare as she shows us how to achieve perfectly shaped brows using some of her cult-favorite products. Stay tuned after for a Q&A to get all your burning brow questions answered.

About Who What Wear: Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list in 2017 and as Digiday's most innovative publisher in 2018, Who What Wear is an international fashion company known for its content sites—whowhatwear.com and whowhatwear.co.uk—and its affordable, size-inclusive, and trend-forward line of clothing and accessories. The brand was founded in 2006 by Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power and includes the chart-topping career podcast Second Life, which is hosted by Kerr. Most recently, Who What Wear launched a sister company, Versed, which is a clean skincare line with 19 products all under $20. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Who What Wear also has offices in New York City, London, and Minneapolis, and has Amazon, Greycroft Partners, BDMI, WndrCo, and others as key investors.

SOURCE Who What Wear

Related Links

https://www.whowhatwear.com

