Who Will be Buying Veterinary Hospitals in 2023? North American Market Analysis Released

The report features updated information on veterinary consolidators operating in North America, their number of clinics, ownership status and recent M&A deals

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Integration Solutions, a management consulting firm for animal healthcare services, published an updated report on the state of corporate consolidation in North America. Access the list for free: https://links.vetintegrations.com/vetgroups .

Veterinary Consolidators: North American Market Analysis

The analysis collected open data on 49 corporate groups buying or building veterinary hospitals. It provides a breakdown by their source of financing, number of locations and geographical area of operations, practice acquisition eligibility criteria, type of partnership agreement and other information.

December 2022 updates include:

15 more veterinary groups

Updated numbers of clinics for 30 groups

Updated ownership status for 12 groups, including the only consolidator with an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) – Galaxy Vets

Recent M&A activity, such as other consolidators' acquisitions by VetCor, Rarebreed Veterinary Partners and NVA

Based on the open-access data, at least 661 veterinary hospitals have been consolidated during 2022, including acquisitions of corporately-owned practices by other consolidators.

About Veterinary Integration Solutions

Veterinary Integration Solutions (VIS) is a management consulting firm building the first consolidator operating platform in veterinary and other domains. Leveraging deep executive domain knowledge, VIS developed a playbook for sustainable acquisition, integration and management of practices with a special focus on burnout prevention. For more information, please visit https://vetintegrations.com/consolidator-operating-framework/ .

