WHO WILL BE THE FRAGRANCE DIAMOND OF THE SEASON: COTY UNVEILS THE BRIDGERTON FRAGRANCE COLLECTION THAT WILL ENCHANT THE TON

Tempting Peach opens the story with a juicy flourish as mellow peach, ripe mango, and mandarin intertwine in a Chypre Fruity blend that flirts with the senses. Carefree yet calculated, she is a fragrance who knows precisely the effect she has.

Rebel Vanilla declares herself with confidence. A sultry Ambery Floral composition, she blooms with velvety rose, gardenia and jasmine before surrendering to the addictive pull of gourmand vanilla. Ever the nonconformist, she dances at the edge of propriety.

Graceful Hydrangea is a Floral Woody reverie. She is an innocent debutante at first glance, until blackcurrant and cedarwood awaken a hidden depth, softened by a decadent praline note. Elegant, composed, yet never without mystery.

Fittingly, the campaign will be narrated by Queen Charlotte (actress Golda Rosheuvel), whose voice lends regal presence to the collection and connects back to this jewel of Netflix, which ranks among the top 10 most popular English-language television series of all time.

Beyond the touches of Regency flair, the packaging is a love letter to refinement. Adorned with a spherical gold cap, the clear glass bottle alludes to apothecary bottles from a bygone time. Damask ornamentation appears on both the label and box that suggest a Bridgerton palette, where the tones correspond to the notes. A noble crest reflects the heritage of high society, while subtle flourishes – a diamond, feathers and a mask – nod to masquerade and mischief.

Available in limited quantities as a 50ml Eau de Parfum and a 10ml pen spray, the collection invites fans and olfactive admirers alike to experience Bridgerton through fragrances that are seductive, surprising and steeped in romance.

The collection will be available in the US exclusively at Ulta Beauty. "With the Bridgerton fragrance collection, Coty is redefining how storytelling comes to life through scent," said Coty's UUCANN President, Amaury de Vallois "As the first launch from COTYLAB, this collection reflects our ambition to fuse cultural relevance, creative innovation and olfactive excellence. We are especially excited to partner with Ulta Beauty as the exclusive US retailer, whose reach and passion for discovery make them the ideal collaborator to introduce this enchanting world of Bridgerton to fragrance lovers nationwide."Linda Suliafu, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty further commented,"Bridgerton is a cultural phenomenon, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Coty to bring this fragrance collection to life for our guests. Across all generations, our guests are highly engaged with the category, embracing scent as a form of self-expression and self-care, and as a meaningful way to connect with others to build a community around what inspires them most. Coty's expertise in fragrance creation and storytelling shines through this launch, and we're proud to be the exclusive US retailer offering a limited-edition experience that blends prestige fragrance, romance and pop-culture magic."

The Bridgerton perfume collection is available exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com beginning January 25, 2026.

