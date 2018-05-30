WHOA.com Taps Industry Veteran Steven Roth as Chief Revenue Officer

Most recently, Mr. Roth led U.S. Digital Sales for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) providing businesses with Cyber Security, Data Center Monitoring and Application Development software tools. Prior to joining HPE, Mr. Roth spent several years with Dell where he was responsible for building and driving global sales for Dell's Cloud practice including Private, Public and Hybrid Cloud solutions. The Dell Cloud practice under Mr. Roth's leadership developed a partner ecosystem including partnerships with MS Azure, AWS, CenturyLink and Google Cloud. Under Mr. Roth's leadership the Dell Cloud grew to a team over 100 dedicated cloud employees generating over $200M in cloud services revenue by the time of his departure.

Mr. Roth worked closely with teams across all Dell's verticals and served as Dell's cloud evangelist training thousands of internal employees and speaking around the world on Dell's cloud point of view. Mr. Roth's other experiences include positions as a sales leader for Taleo Business Edition, Resource Technologies and The Chubb Institute. Mr. Roth has a B.S. in Business Management.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Whoa Networks leadership team," said Mr. Roth. "I look forward to building upon the company's current successes and focusing on growing revenue rapidly at WHOA. Delivering an end-to-end technical solution while leveraging the partnerships we've had in place for years plus the new ones we're building everyday will make us an incredibly unique IT solutions provider for many years to come."

"We are delighted to have Steve join the executive team," said Mark Amarant, CEO of WHOA. "Steve is a proven executive who has a track record of building and managing high-growth sales organizations. He will be a great asset both in terms of sales leadership and overall executive leadership."

About Whoa Networks Inc.

WHOA.com is a leader in next-generation ISO 27001: 2013, HIPAA, and PCI DSS 3.2 secure cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and managed technology services. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class secure cloud services for business including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cloud Storage, Disaster Recovery, Security, and Compliance. The WHOA.com Threat Observation PlatformTM is a one-of-a-kind tool designed for our Secure Cloud customers providing visibility and transparency into cloud security. Our intuitive platform monitors threat severity, displays the total number of threats blocked, and shows where threats originated, by country and IP address.

To learn more, visit www.WHOA.com or call toll free 877-700-WHOA.

Contact: David Zaizar, VP Marketing

david.zaizar@whoa.com

954-248-3793

