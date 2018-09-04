Whole Blends Unveils Blended Makes Us Better Campaign

According to a recent survey conducted by the brand, three-out-of-four women live in a household that has multiple hair types, and more than half of those women look for a blend of ingredients with multiple benefits to address the hair needs of their family.*

"We are very proud to unveil the Blended Makes Us Better campaign and celebrate the diversity of hair across America. With the insight that there are multiple hair types in a majority of American households, Blended Makes Us Better aims to educate families on the power of ingredient blends in Whole Blends hair care products to meet their unique needs at home for the entire family," says Anncy Rowe, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Garnier.

The blends of ingredients in all fourteen Whole Blends collections nourish and care for diverse hair needs and hair types, recognizing and understanding that women are shopping for hair care products with multiple benefits for themselves and their families. According to the same survey conducted by the brand, from the women surveyed, all (89%) describe their hair differently and list more than one hair type to define their hair. In fact, the average woman surveyed reported that she has 3.5 hair types when describing her own hair. *

The Blended Makes Us Better campaign will highlight the following beloved blends that are carefully crafted to create a highly sensorial haircare experience and deliver on multiple benefits:

Repairing Honey Treasures blends lush honey, renowned for replenishment, with propolis and royal jelly, known to nourish and repair hair. As a whole blend it strengthens and helps heal damaged hair.

blends lush honey, renowned for replenishment, with propolis and royal jelly, known to nourish and repair hair. As a whole blend it strengthens and helps heal damaged hair. Whole Blends Smoothing Hair Care, brings together sustainably-sourced coconut oil, a legendary smoother, with cocoa butter, known to soften. As a whole blend it tames frizz and flyaways for twenty-four hours.

Whole Blends believes in the power of blends, bringing together the best ingredients from nature to provide hair care that really cares for your family's hair and the world we live in. Our products are sustainably sourced and blended with purpose to better nourish and care for every kind of hair. The Whole Blends Promise includes blends that are:

Paraben-free gentle formulas

Offer Argan oil, coconut oil, cocoa butter and aloe that is purchased fairly and sustainably to support local farmers and communities

Have PET bottles made with 30% post-consumer recycled material

Produced in a facility committed to sustainability, reducing its waste and water consumption per unit by approximately 58% and 47% respectively, since 2005

Commit to recycling through a partnership with TerraCycle to keep empty beauty and personal care packaging out of landfills

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop beauty products with a keen awareness of its responsibility to you and the planet. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Fructis hair care and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

*According to the Kelton Global survey to 1,061 women aged 18+ (made up of 539 women, nationally representative of the U.S. Census, and 522 multiracial women or those who live in a mixed race household).

