Whole Foods Market joins Assurity podcast to highlight social impact, business results

LINCOLN, Neb., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole Foods Market joined Assurity on its breakthrough Good Business podcast to share how the international grocery retailer is using its reach to generate positive social change.

Nona Evans, Executive Director of Whole Kids Foundation and Whole Cities Foundation, and Andres Traslavina, Director of Global Recruiting, spoke to Assurity about Whole Foods' commitment to their mission of nurturing people and the planet, as well as the creative and engaging avenues they use to achieve their goal.

In the first episode of the two-part interview series, available now, Evans and Traslavina share the ways Whole Foods Market creates a worldwide impact using its independent foundations and volunteers from within the organization. The second part, which will be released on March 31, examines how purposeful business can have an impact on recruitment, culture and the bottom line.

"In this podcast, we speak about the power of purpose as it relates to attracting, recruiting, selecting and nourishing talent," says Traslavina. "Purpose protects the soul and immune system of a family and an organization."

"Whole Foods Market really exemplifies the fact that doing good is good business," adds Evans.

Assurity's Good Business podcast features interviews with businesses, nonprofits and thinkers working to make business better for everyone. Episodes are available wherever podcasts are found or on Assurity's website. New episodes are added every two weeks.

SOURCE Assurity